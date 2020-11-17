The Golden Valley City Council unanimously voted in favor of removing several sections of its rental housing licensing ordinance this month, known as the city’s crime-free housing initiatives.
At the Nov. 4 city council meeting, Golden Valley Deputy Fire Chief Ted Massicotte said the ordinances were being revisited because they had a tendency to unfairly target renters and discourage them from seeking emergency service for fear of being evicted from their homes. The fire department had also been unable to find an instance where the sections had been used since their adoption.
The decision, which requires two readings, follows similar planning by the city of Robbinsdale. In October, the Robbinsdale City Council voted to not enforce their crime-free housing ordinance for up to one year at the request of the city’s human rights commission. In the interim, attorneys will be analyzing the offline ordinance for disparate or discriminatory impacts. The council was nearly split on the decision, voting 3-2 in favor of the moratorium.
St. Louis Park also repealed its crime-free housing sections last summer.
Changes to requirements
Upon the passage of the second reading, the city will no longer require landlord to attend crime-free training, include a crime-free/drug-free addendum in its private rental agreements, or take action against tenants should they or their guests be recognized for disorderly conduct. The city will no longer be able to take action against landlords based on their tenants’ conduct.
Two residents chose to call in to the public hearing portion. One urged the council to keep the training portion mandatory, and both encouraged the training to focus more on positive landlord-tenant relations than on handling criminal activity. When the hearing closed, Councilmember Kimberly Sanberg asked why the proposal included removing the mandatory landlord training the city offers (called the STAR program).
Massicotte said the requirement was an error, and that the STAR program had always been optional despite the ordinance’s direction. Despite this, Golden Valley Police Chief Jason Sturgis said the program often had near-100% participation because it discounted the cost of a rental license. The changes to the ordinance also included clearer language on the discount.
Training scheduled for review
With the removal of crime-free sections of the licensing ordinance, the STAR training program is also scheduled for review. City Attorney Maria Cisneros said the review has been pushed to the first months of 2021, as a new employee with emphasis on equitable policymaking is expected to be hired by then.
Sturgis said he believed the training could benefit more from language changes, like swapping “crime-free” for “crime prevention.”
“Other cities have ordinances where they enforce how many calls for service a rental property receives. That’s not the type of training we’ve been doing,” he said. Instead, the program explored things like landlord-tenant relations, installing proper locks for doors, and lighting in and around the home.
Mayor Shep Harris suggested that the review of the ordinance and programs could be an opportunity.
“Is this an opportunity not just to create positive relationships, but to say ‘Hey, the leadership of this community wants to make sure everyone is welcome, and we want to make sure we are doing this right,’” he said. “Or, is there another place in time to address those issues?”
