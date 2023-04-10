Mark Friederichs, vice president of the Golden Valley Crime Prevention Fund has filed two lawsuits against the city of Golden Valley and the city’s mayor, Shep Harris.
The civil suits focus on comments the mayor made last year to the news organization KSTP and the city’s alleged efforts to tamper them.
KSTP published a nearly 1,000-word statement by Harris March 3, 2022. In it, the mayor makes several allegations, including his belief that there was interference in the process to hire the next chief of the Golden Valley Police Department.
Specifically, Friederichs alleges that these comments in Harris’ statement were libelous:
“Members of the police department are receiving ethically questionable financial perks through the Crime Prevention Fund, creating the perception of conflicts of interest and preferential treatment to certain residents/businesses.”
Friederichs claims the statements are false, and that requests for an apology have gone unreturned.
“I have been the vice president of this community volunteer organization for a number of years,” Friederichs wrote in a civil complaint against Harris dated Feb. 13. “I have personally reviewed virtually every request for funds and approved the reconciliation of these requests. ... Mr. Harris’ statements did not accuse me of a crime, he stated that I had indeed given money to a police officer and that money was funds entrusted to me by citizens of the city. This would make me and the police officer who I gave ‘ethically questionable financial perks’ felons. No small charge!”
In his suit against the city, Friederichs alleges that staff at City Hall have not adequately addressed Harris’ comments.
“The City of Golden Valley has used all of it’s resources to protect an elected official who has defamed and libeled a citizen who it is their duty to protect,” Friederichs wrote in his complaint against the city. “By using every resource of the city to protect a libelous statement of a city official, they have in effect agreed with the defamatory statements of that official.”
Friederichs concludes that city staff could easily “verify” that the mayor’s statements were false, but have instead “confiscated all of the records to copy.”
Demands
Friederichs is seeking an apology and written retraction from Harris, to be published “in the same manner” as it was on KSTP, and for the city to cover legal costs.
At the City Council meeting on March 15, 2022, Harris apologized for his “point of privilege” statement, saying the content was accurate but the format was inappropriate.
Friederichs told the Sun Post he remembers Harris’ apology, but was offended that the apology was not directed to the Crime Prevention Fund.
Court documents show that the cases were assigned to judges April 4. Both Harris and the city will be represented by the same attorney. Friederichs is not represented by an attorney at this time.
Friedrich also requests that Golden Valley “be ordered to produce a statement they do not agree to the libelous statements” and pay $250,000 for “failing to protect the civil rights of a citizen from an extremist city official.”
