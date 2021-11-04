A man from Golden Valley was arrested the morning of Oct. 28 by the FBI for receiving and distributing child pornography, according to a report from the Department of Justice. John Scott Enderlein, 59, has been charged in U.S. District Court with five counts of receipt of child pornography and one count of distribution of child pornography.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s office, court documents showed that Enderlein knowingly downloaded and distributed multiple video files depicting graphic child sexual abuse in January.

Enderlein’s criminal history includes a conviction in 1995 of second-degree criminal sexual conduct. At the time, Enderlein was required to register as a sex offender.

The announcement was made by Acting U.S. Attorney W. Anders Folk, who represents the district of Minnesota. Assistant U.S. Attorney Evan B. Gilead is prosecuting the case.

This case is the result of an investigation conducted by the FBI and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse, which was launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit projectsafechildhood.gov.

