Hennepin County Library officials have announced the reopening dates for all of the closed libraries, including the Golden Valley library. The building on Winnetka Avenue will reopen for grab-and-go service beginning Tuesday, March 2.
The branch hours will be noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
The eight county libraries that have remained closed since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic now have official opening dates, beginning with the Minnetonka library March 1 and ending with the Long Lake, Osseo, and St. Bonifacius libraries March 22. Due to their physical size and the difficulty of social distancing, the Osseo and St. Bonifacius libraries will only be accepting returns.
In February, Josh Yetman, a spokesperson for the library system, confirmed that all of the libraries would be open by the end of the first quarter. Surveys were circulated to patrons to configure what services would be offered at each library.
County officials chose to shutter certain libraries longer than others in 2020 due to financial uncertainty.
“We’ve got the budget to operate them, which is a huge relief in a year that saw a tightening of budgets all across the nation, and at a county and local level,” Yetman said.
The staff members of the unopened libraries shifted to working in other departments, including conducting COVID-19 contact tracing. Other employees began managing and producing virtual programming or transferred to other libraries in the system.
The county plans to implement safety measures like Plexiglas counter barriers, 6-foot distancing floor stickers and frequent cleaning. Patrons will be required to wear a mask and are encouraged to keep visit time brief.
Grab-and-go service includes picking up holds, checking out or returning materials, signing up for a library card, browsing materials, and using a library computer for one-hour appointments.
Meeting rooms, play areas, lounges and water fountains will be closed. Restrooms will be open. Full services are not expected to return until indication has been given at the state level that in-person activity is safe to resume.
