There may be “light at the end of the tunnel” for longtime users of the Golden Valley Library, which has been shuttered since mid-March due to the pandemic. According to Josh Yetman, the communication manager for Hennepin County Library, the library should be back open within two months.
“We’ve got a team of staff putting together the details on exact dates and schedules and services that will be available to closed libraries, including Golden Valley,” said Yetman. Plans have a specific stipulation that the closed libraries will be open at the conclusion of the first quarter, or the end of March.
While 32 of the 41 locations in the Hennepin County Library system had staggered reopenings by late June, nine libraries were chosen to remain closed through 2020, including Golden Valley. County officials said that the action did not indicate plans for any permanent closures.
Yetman said the financial uncertainty that guided the closures last year has greatly lessened to a rosier outlook.
“We’ve got the budget to operate them, which is a huge relief in a year that saw a tightening of budgets all across the nation, and at a county and local level,” he said.
Yetman said the county’s financial situation is not as dire as was projected in the months before CARES and other funding had been confirmed. No library staffers were laid off; some employees shifted to managing and producing virtual programs or working at other libraries. Many volunteered to work in other departments that needed support.
“We found that library staff were really good at contact tracing,” Yetman said. “Everyone’s had something to do.”
Opinions on reopening
The future of the Golden Valley location has gathered buzz on social media, as the county recently circulated a survey to patrons on what services would be most useful if the libraries were to reopen. The survey was shared on community pages, the Golden Valley city website and by District 45 Rep. Mike Freiberg.
Publishing the survey drew a host of responses from social media users. While the survey closed for review Feb. 2, the online commentary illustrated a range of opinions on whether residents were ready to begin using their local library again.
“I certainly hope they get opened ... I’ve used the ‘grab and go’ for holds at two other libraries, but they are not as convenient and I miss the regular hours that our library was open,” wrote one user.
“I feel like it Target can be open, the library can be open,” wrote another.
“Not using anything until 2 weeks after 2nd vaccine,” wrote another.
“Libraries are ESSENTIAL. Just open up, masks required, supply visitors disposable gloves to wear while there, or supply hand sanitizer,” wrote another.
Yetman said the survey results will help determine which services will be offered at each location. No location will be considered for full-service due to health guidelines, and will likely be some mixture of “grab and go” book and media rentals with hour-long computer use appointments. Reopenings will be staggered to ensure adequate staffing and time will be need make sure building infrastructure is ready to serve patrons again.
Outdoor wifi access will likely continue, which is a new service at all libraries, even the closed libraries. Yetman said it wasn’t a heavily advertised service, but all libraries had their antennas changed to allow patrons to access free internet a limited distance from the library building, including in parking lots. Despite the lack of fanfare, library administration has reported strong use of the service.
Full services on the horizon?
Those who want to browse the shelves, reserve a conference room or study on their personal laptop won’t be able to do so quite yet. When? Yetman said that’s his most popular question, and one he doesn’t have an answer for. He said indication would have to be given from several levels of government that it was safe to do so, including public health officials, county administration, the governor’s office and the Minnesota Department of Health. He anticipated that vaccine progress would “play a major part” in when more services could resume.
“We see some light at the tunnel, we know we’ll be able to do this financially, but it will be after that guidance comes,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.