A reshuffling of city facilities in the northeast corner of Golden Valley’s downtown may take up to two decades, but a finalized report on what the shuffle could look like is expected in late May. City department heads hosted a public, moderated discussion March 4 on their most pressing needs moving into the future.
Moderator Susan Morgan said the plan would create a “framework” for “decision-making in investment over time.” The plan will include site planning concepts and cost projections.
Presentations from the four areas of city business resulted in a singular theme of the departments being housed in an outdated or outgrown space. The problem was compounded, Morgan reported, by the city’s desire to make the downtown area as accessible to pedestrians and bicyclists as possible. In reality, the downtown spaces have considerable movement by police, fire, and public works vehicles in the day-to-day flurry of activity.
Morgan maintained that specific department needs weren’t being prioritized in the current stage of planning, though needs from the fire department and public works were beginning to “percolate” as most urgent.
Fire: New staffing model
Fire Chief John Krelly said the department’s needs stem from its planned transition from a paid-on-call staffing model to a part-time duty crew. The change was needed because the current staffing model was approaching a point “where it’s going to fail,” said Krelly.
The change should help alleviate recruitment and retention issues as well as provide adequate time to perform duties. The department recently expanded the required living distance from a fire department from 6 to 9 minutes to attract applicants, a moot issue under a duty crew model, it is estimated that six responders could be ready to go 90 seconds after dispatch.
With the increase in payroll, the department would like to cut costs by reducing the number of fire stations from three to two, preferably a station to the west and another to the east. A single station has been previously considered, but it wouldn’t provide effective coverage to the city’s borders.
“Three stations is a little on the heavy side, one station is really on the light side,” Krelly said.
Physical Development Director Marc Nevinski fielded a question from a listener on which station would be decommissioned, and what could go in its place. Nevinski said if the station near Xenia Avenue were to be decommissioned, the city may consider turning the site into park space to balance the continued residential development; the station near Golden Valley Road and Theodore Wirth Parkway could potentially be redeveloped for housing.
Another listener asked whether Scheid Park would be reconsidered for a station. Nevinski said no specific locations were being considered. Krelly added that proximity to Highway 100 was ideal.
Public works: sprawled equipment storage
Public Works Director Tim Kieffer said the department’s largest need is to consolidate its storage into a single building that could adequately house modern equipment.
Kieffer explained that the city has largely outgrown its equipment storage space. The equipment is larger, like the wing extensions on snowplows, and it is now recommended to double the space of the current garages. Equipment was housed in several public works garages around the city, requiring commuting to get what is needed.
Ideally, that location would be in a commercial-industrial zone, a “more appropriate zoning district” for the noise and traffic created to perform duties.
“There’s a senior high-rise right across the street and I know snowplow operations in the middle of the night are creating a disruption for them,” Kieffer said.
Fewer buildings would require less maintenance. Currently, the public works department has four breakrooms and locker rooms when it only needs one, said Kieffer.
Police and City Hall
The main concerns with City Hall and the police station are with layout and design. Nevinski said long, winding hallways on both floors of the City Hall kept departments separated and weren’t user-friendly for members of the public coming to view a council meeting or pay a utility bill. He also mentioned concern with supporting events like the Golden Valley Arts and Music Festival, Market in the Valley and the annual Bike Rodeo as they continue to grow.
Police Chief Jason Sturgis said the 40-year-old police station had aged significantly due to its constant use and the intercom system had recently stopped working.
The workflow also conflicts with the building’s layout. Storage areas for temperature-sensitive gear like Narcan, defibrillators and body cameras were not centrally located, though they needed to be loaded and unloaded into squad cars every day. Suspects being held at the department for questioning must travel across the building, requiring additional officers to monitor their transport past public spaces. The womens locker room was also too small, as the demographics of the workforce had changed.
“The layout made sense 27 years ago,” said Sturgis.
Paying for solutions
Those who called into the meeting said they were concerned with the money needed to satisfy these needs, especially at current property tax rates and the remaining debt from the construction of Brookview community center.
Councilmember Gillian Rosenquist said cost was a top concern among the members of the facility planning task force that she chairs. She added that avoiding department needs would also create costs.
Nevinski said the point of the early planning was “to manage the city’s debt.”
