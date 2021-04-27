For the past eight years, Yen Chee, owner of Yen Chee Design, has envisioned and painstakingly pieced together all of her jewelry at her Golden Valley home. The pieces, which are featured in notable shops like the Walker Art Center and the Store at MIA, have all taken up brief residence in the living space shared with her artist husband, Kar-Keat Chong, and her young son and daughter.
The Sun Post caught up with Chee to talk about finding inspiration, the power of stones and choosing kindness ahead of her business’s big move into Minneapolis’ North Loop.
Your website says you have been “drawn to jewelry for as long as you can remember.” Tell me about these experiences.
On a family visit to Malaysia, I remember my mom having a custom pendant made. We got to see the messy behind-the-scenes action where the metalsmith made the piece. She told me stories of where the stone came from, and how some had belonged to my grandmother. Seeing them come to life and transform from raw materials into something sparkly and beautiful was so remarkable to me. I love how jewelry has the ability to hold generational history and personal significance when it’s passed down as family heirlooms.
My father is a renowned watercolor artist and visiting many different art galleries and museums, I remember peering into the glass cases and admiring the jewelry. I’ve enjoyed adding jewelry to my personal collection from the places I’ve traveled. It always takes me back to the particular place I visited.
It wasn’t until 2001 that I took a metal-smithing class through community education. I loved creating custom pieces for my own jewelry collection that matched my personal style.
Where do you find inspiration for new pieces?
Since I practiced interior design at various architecture firms for over a decade prior to being a jewelry designer, much of my inspiration comes from buildings, lighting fixtures, furniture and other things around me. I also use natural gemstones and Mother Nature as inspiration.
I try to meld the two by creating modern, minimal pieces that are classic and sophisticated – jewelry you can wear for many years, rather than trendy pieces you wear for only a season. I believe more in purchasing fewer pieces you love, rather than many disposable items due to the environmental impact.
If you had to pick one of your pieces as your “signature” which would it be?
It’s difficult to narrow this down to one piece, but if I had to pick the jewelry that means the most to me personally, it would probably be the rings I’ve made. I use the lost wax method, and first sculpt them out of wax with files and saws, and to me, it’s like a miniature sculpture. Oftentimes, I have a design on paper, but once I get in the zone, things turn out differently.
I think we are able to create better when we get out of our minds and into our hearts. Too much thinking and analyzing is not always conducive for creating.
You use vibrational stones in your pieces. What are vibrational stones?
Everything around us holds a vibration and an energy, but natural gemstones each have unique metaphysical properties that make each stone special. Being from the earth, they vibrate at frequencies that can positively affect our physical body’s vibration. My absolute favorite has always been clear quartz crystal, also known as the master healer. Many timepieces use quartz crystals because they are able to hold a precise frequency standard, to be able to tell time very accurately. The quartz is producing electricity – I find that so intriguing. Quartz is often worn to aid in manifesting desires and bringing in positive energy.
Have you ever spotted anyone wearing one of your pieces “in the wild”?
The first time this happened, it was a lovely woman who was probably in her late 70s. I was surprised and delighted because it was right after I launched my business. It was also affirming that my jewelry appealed to a wide age range.
I’ve also seen a few clients of mine being interviewed on the news wearing my jewelry. It’s definitely a fun thing to see, but mostly I feel honored whenever people choose to wear my creations. My only hope is for them to feel confident and beautiful and the best versions of themselves.
Your social media channels are very supportive of social justice issues. Is there a relationship between art and social justice?
My jewelry is meant to represent beauty and harmony, and I am just a strong believer in always striving to do the right thing, and treating people (no matter what) with kindness, dignity and respect. I’ve always loved the saying “we are all branches from the same tree.”
This is something that many people have seemed to forgotten lately. Although what is going on right now is absolutely horrible, I believe that all the darkness of racism, hatred and anger need to be brought to light, in order for it to be dealt with and dissipate. I will always stand behind anti-racism and our BIPOC community. What is happening needs to stop. The racism that has been targeted towards the AAPI community right now definitely hits close to home. This pandemic has not been easy on anyone, but for people to take it out on Asians right now is absolutely heart-wrenching. Nobody should have to fear that they will be harassed just because of the color of their skin.
Right now, Asian hate crimes are at an all-time high, and for perpetrators to target the elderly and women, it makes me so sad and angry. I ask that if you see this harassment going on, please do something, anything – whether you just say something, film it or get others to help stop it. Just don’t turn a blind eye – that may be the most frustrating statistic, the number of people who watch and do absolutely nothing. We all need to stand together and help each other out.
You’re moving! What does the move to a Minneapolis studio mean for you and your business, and what else is on the horizon?
My husband is a watercolor artist and architect, and we moved into our shared studio which is just north of the north loop. We’d both been working out of our home studio for the past eight years, but we were starting to outgrow it. We were both craving a bigger, brighter studio with lots of natural lighting and space to hang up artwork and display jewelry. We are so excited to be a part of a vibrant art community. Our neighbors are other artists: painters, a textile weaver, plants and flowers, vintage clothing, pottery ... it’s a really diverse group. We are planning to participate in Art-A-Whirl, and happy to host special events and workshops in the future.
Currently, I’m working on some new pieces for Mother’s Day and the U of MN Alumni market. I’m also taking part in the Walker Art Center’s annual Jewelry and Accessory Makers Mart which will be online May 1-2. We are also going to take part in Art-A-Whirl the weekend of May 14.
For more information, visit yencheedesign.com or follow the artist on Instagram and Facebook @yencheedesign.
