Last month, Golden Valley’s Mike Parks stepped up to the stage to compete on an episode of the 38th season of trivia-testing titan “Jeopardy!.” He was up against stiff competition: the contestant holding the buzzer to his right, Amy Schneider, had just taken her 25th consecutive win, and was looking to add another.
Host Ken Jennings began the episode with a nod to Schneider’s impressive wins, but added a coy disclaimer that her 26th win wasn’t guaranteed.
“As I know better than anyone, you never know which will be the day when the challenger who can unseat you is here on this stage,” Jennings said. “Could it be Mike or Chantal?”
Unfortunately, it wasn’t a win for Parks, or the third competitor, Chantal Nguyen. Parks came in second, with less than half of the score garnered by an again-victorious Schneider.
Parks said results aside, he still enjoyed the experience.
“For a game where I ended up losing, I got to check off a lot of ‘Jeopardy!’-related bucket list items, like getting a daily double, getting a decent score, and only losing to like, literally one of the top three people to ever play the game,” he said.
Since Parks’ interview, Jeopardy viewers have watched Schneider amass another 13 wins before her unseating Jan. 24. Her streak is the second-most successful run by any Jeopardy contestant in the show’s history, topped only by Jennings’ 74-consecutive wins in 2004.
A two-year wait
Parks’ journey to the “Jeopardy!” stage was full of stops and starts: though his debut was aired Jan. 5, the show was taped Nov. 1. A considerable gap between the taping and live broadcast of the show is typical, but in the Golden Valley man’s case it was a bit more extreme since Parks first secured his place on the show two years ago in February 2020.
A lot has happened since then, even within the niche world of “Jeopardy!.” Tapings of the show were canceled outright due to the pandemic, as was the taping of most game shows, like studio neighbor “Wheel of Fortune.” The death of Alex Trebek in November 2020 was an exceptional blow to the “Jeopardy!” community, as he had hosted the show since 1984.
Because the production team indicated Parks would be invited to the show once taping resumed, the contestant used the pandemic downtime to his advantage.
“I spent a good 1,500 hours studying trivia, getting to know the buzzer timing and just generally prepping as hard as I could for a year and a half,” Parks said.
His first call back was in March 2021, but the show schedule didn’t allow enough time for Parks to become fully vaccinated, so he decided to pass. An understanding production team told Parks they would try to get him on the schedule in the next season. When the call came in September, Parks was finally ready.
“I was eager to get on with it, so I jumped at the chance,” he said.
Meeting the greats
Of his formidable opponent, Schneider, Parks had nothing but good things to say.
“She’s an absolute powerhouse,” he said. “In practice rounds I didn’t have to face Amy but was facing other contestants, and I was fairly easily ringing in before them, but Amy was just on a whole other level of quick buzzer reflexes, plus a deep encyclopedic knowledge to back it up.”
Parks brought a lot of knowledge to the table as well, guessing correctly on topics from the writings of Karl Marx to Elizabeth Taylor’s dating history. He has honed his trivia skills since high school, when he was part of a quiz bowl team at Robbinsdale Armstrong High School coached by Matt Quinn. He also competed at the University of Minnesota.
“Me and my three roommates would just leave the TV in the living room on the Game Show Network all day as we went to and came back from classes, so a love of game shows was something we all bonded over,” he said.
Jeopardy wasn’t the first opportunity Parks was moderated by Jennings. In 2006, his high school quiz bowl team competed on TPT’s “Face Off Minnesota”. Jennings hosted every televised episode of the program, including Armstrong’s quarterfinal match against Chaska.
“We lost by a lot, so my Jeopardy experience isn’t even the first time Ken Jennings has personally hosted me get destroyed on a televised quiz show,” Parks joked.
Jennings was playful with the contestants during the episode, and jested with Parks about the widening gap between his score and Schneider’s when Parks landed a daily double.
“You can see the gap, you know what you have to do, Mike,” Jennings said. When Parks wagered his entire score minus a dollar, Jennings chuckled.
“Almost a true daily double – a whisker away from a true daily double,” Jennings said.
For those that are wondering, yes, Parks ended up answering the double question correctly. It’s one that he didn’t know the answer to, and got by with an educated guess. Viewers of the broadcast can see Parks step backward with an expression of immense relief on his face upon learning he guessed correctly.
The longtime trivia buff said he’s “definitely” looking to be considered for more game shows, likely something that won’t require quite so much training.
“One of the people in our contestant pool who I got to know was on ‘Wheel of Fortune’ in 2013 and won a bunch of money,” Parks said. “She said it’s way easier than ‘Jeopardy!’.”
