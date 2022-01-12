The Golden Valley City Council welcomed one new face and one returner to the council chambers at its first meeting of the year. Denise La Mere-Anderson and Gillian Rosenquist were sworn-in to their respective four-year terms Jan. 5.
The councilmembers were installed by clerk Theresa Schyma. La Mere-Anderson took her oath in the council chambers. After, outgoing councilmember Larry Fonnest ceremoniously switched out his nameplate for La Mere-Anderson’s as she took the seat he formerly occupied.
La Mere-Anderson is a human resources professional and a former member of the Golden Valley Human Services Commission. She ran on a “data-driven and human-centered approach” to city government.
Rosenquist’s oath of office was conducted virtually due to a confirmed case of COVID-19 within her family.
Rosenquist explained to viewers and in-person meeting attendees that she had tested negative thus far, but chose to tune into the meeting from a different room within city hall “out of an abundance of caution.”
“Like many things we’re all pivoting right now,” she said. “It’s not the way we imagined things going, but we’re rolling with it. We’re adaptable.”
Rosenquist has a law background and has lived in the city with her family for nearly two decades. She ran for a second term to continue the council’s work of improving the police department and planning the city’s downtown.
Rosenquist and La Mere-Anderson garnered 53.7% of the vote in November despite five other competitors listed on the ballot.
Terms for both councilmembers will expire Dec. 31, 2025.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.