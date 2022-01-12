P213NW_GVswear-in1.jpg

Denise La Mere-Anderson shakes Theresa Schyma’s hand after receiving her oath of office at her first meeting as a Golden Valley City Councilmember Jan. 5.

 (SUN PHOTO BY ALAINA ROOKER)

The Golden Valley City Council welcomed one new face and one returner to the council chambers at its first meeting of the year. Denise La Mere-Anderson and Gillian Rosenquist were sworn-in to their respective four-year terms Jan. 5.

The councilmembers were installed by clerk Theresa Schyma. La Mere-Anderson took her oath in the council chambers. After, outgoing councilmember Larry Fonnest ceremoniously switched out his nameplate for La Mere-Anderson’s as she took the seat he formerly occupied.

La Mere-Anderson is a human resources professional and a former member of the Golden Valley Human Services Commission. She ran on a “data-driven and human-centered approach” to city government.

Gillian Rosenquist (onscreen, right) raises her hand as she is sworn in to her second term on the Golden Valley City Council Jan. 5. Her oath was administered virtually due to a COVID-19 exposure.

Rosenquist’s oath of office was conducted virtually due to a confirmed case of COVID-19 within her family.

Rosenquist explained to viewers and in-person meeting attendees that she had tested negative thus far, but chose to tune into the meeting from a different room within city hall “out of an abundance of caution.”

“Like many things we’re all pivoting right now,” she said. “It’s not the way we imagined things going, but we’re rolling with it. We’re adaptable.”

Rosenquist has a law background and has lived in the city with her family for nearly two decades. She ran for a second term to continue the council’s work of improving the police department and planning the city’s downtown.

Rosenquist and La Mere-Anderson garnered 53.7% of the vote in November despite five other competitors listed on the ballot.

Terms for both councilmembers will expire Dec. 31, 2025.

