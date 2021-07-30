The Golden Valley Historical Society, which is dedicated to the preservation and celebration of Golden Valley history, has openings on its board of directors. The terms begin September 2021 and are one to three years in length.
The board guides policy on management of its Historic Church and Golden Valley History Museum, both located at 6731 Golden Valley Road; acquires and maintains its collection of artifacts, documents, and photographs; and offers public programs, forums, and discussions from September through May. The board meets at the historic church on the second Wednesday of the month.
There are also opportunities for participating on committees or serving as a museum greeter.
Committees include buildings and grounds, collection, communications, fundraising, historical displays, museum management, nominating, program and wedding host.
Museum greeter shifts at the Golden Valley History Museum are currently Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.
To express interest or to learn more, contact the society at gvhistoricalsociety@gmail.com or 763-308-5059.
