Each year, major cities across the U.S. play host to a fundraiser of ascending proportions. The Fight for Air Climb raises money for lung-related research, aid and advocacy by challenging people to climb thousands of stairs. On May 21, Minnesotans will climb 4,380 steps in “the best set of stairs in the Twin Cities,” at Allianz Field in St. Paul.
It will be Ken Bence’s 15th climb. As the Battalion Chief for the Golden Valley Fire Department, he takes on the added challenge of competing in full firefighter gear (that’s 65 pounds of helmet, air tank, suit and boots).
The New Hope man’s contribution to the Minnesota Fight for Air Climb has been much more than climbing steps. Since his first climb in 2008, he’s raised $75,000 for its backing organization, the American Lung Association. He’s implemented the race into his fire department’s health and wellness program, and appealed to the broader firefighting community to make the Minnesota competition one that continues to attract the highest proportion of firefighters. He’s professionally served as a health care advisor to the association and sat on the board of the Minnesota chapter for nine years, the maximum term a single person can serve.
Terri Waddell, a representative with the Minnesota American Lung Association, came before the Golden Valley City Council this month to personally recognize Bence for his contributions. The visit to the council had been scheduled to recognize Bence as one of the organization’s top fundraisers, Wadell knew she would be remiss if she didn’t underscore Bence’s accomplishments in full.
Wadell admitted to the council that she was fairly new to the role, but during onboarding had “quickly learned” about Bence’s “incredible commitment.”
“He’s made countless connections on behalf of the American Lung Association resulting in lasting volunteer relationships and partnerships,” Wadell told the council. “His leadership around the Fight for Air Climb has been second to none. He’s been a spark behind the success of the firefighter team challenge ... and you’ll often see his name on top of the leaderboard.”
Lung health important for all
For Bence, the importance of lung health is manifold. His father, Gene, lived with emphysema and chronic lung disease before it contributed to his death in 2008. His wife struggles with asthma. As a paid on call firefighter in Golden Valley since 1999, he’s watched the fire industry try to adapt to the evolving health hazards of modern firefighting.
“We encounter hazardous air, which is why we wear our air tanks and masks,” he said. “But it’s an established fact that lung cancer is the most prevalent cancer that kills people in the U.S. and in Minnesota. And firefighters are more susceptible and more at risk for cancers in general than the general population. They’re exposed to more carcinogens on the lungs and skin.”
He’s enjoyed how his advocacy has “taken on a life of its own” and given greater visibility to the cause. He’s convinced about 30 colleagues to take the climb, and has roped in another two so far this year. He said it’s always been fun to connect with firefighters, sometimes hailing from the far reaches of the state, to participate. The climb itself never gets easier, especially burdened by fire gear, but is rewarding in itself.
“I would say it’s a testament to the strength of the firefighter peer group,” Bence said of the continued participation from the fire community despite the obvious challenges. “It gives you a sense of major personal accomplishment.”
Is this Bence’s last climb? He jokes that he asks himself that every year.
With the advent of COVID-19 the need to research and support public lung health is more important than ever, he said. In honor of those living or lost to lung problems, Bence sees more climbs in his future.
“This cause is important to me, so the plan is to do it as long as I’m able,” he said.
To learn more or contribute to Bence’s campaign, visit bit.ly/3FDTw3m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.