The Golden Valley Fire Department is warning the public about the increased possibility for fire near clusters of cottonwood seeds.

In a statement, the department reported: “Cottonwood seeds are very flammable and create fires that can outrun the average person. The GVFD urges residents to be cautious around clusters of cottonwood seeds, especially during dry times of the year.”

The department added that it had recently responded to a fire in which cottonweed seeds caught fire from a discarded cigarette.

According to the Minnesota DNR, cottonwood seeds are typically seen floating through the air between late May and June. Due to a cluster of “white, cottony hairs” that encircle the seed, the seeds are able to stay in midair for long distances. Breezes can cause them to congregate in piles on the earth and roadways.

