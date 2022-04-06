In March, firefighters with the Golden Valley Fire Department made a change in how they will respond to calls. The department began the first phase of a three-phase transition to a duty-crew model, in a move Fire Chief John Crelly believes will cut response times and appeal to an evolving workforce.
The department has struggled with hiring and retaining firefighters for several years. Under its paid-on-call model, which has been active since the department was founded in 1943, firefighters could be anywhere within several minutes of their assigned station when they received a call. They would then need to report to the station and then to the call. As the decades passed, the paid-on-call model became a commitment that potential hires were less and less willing to make, even as the city loosened its radius.
“We used to say six minutes from the station, but we weren’t getting enough people. So we expanded it to nine minutes,” said Crelly. “There’s more and more demands placed upon the people that work for us.”
During Crelly’s interview for this article, the bells sounded and crews left to respond to a possible overdose situation on Wayzata Boulevard. Crelly said for calls of that nature, a nine-minute response was “not desirable for a positive outcome.”
A 2016 fire study concluded what the department already knew: the paid-on-call model, at some point, would fail. As recruitment numbers continued to dwindle, fire officials became insistent that if operations needed to change, now was the time.
As of March 1, the department began staffing a four-person duty crew at one of the city’s three fire stations from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Crelly said with this model, only a minute or two will elapse between the reception of the call and putting an engine en route.
“We’ve been on a paid-on-call model for almost 80 years, so this is huge,” Crelly said. “This is a big change both for our staff and community, but the positives far, far outweigh all the concerns about the on-call model.”
Phased transition
In the last few years, 90% of calls have only needed the response of a single crew. If that trend continues, there will be few situations in which the department will need to reach beyond its in-house staff.
Currently the department staffs 50 paid-on-call firefighters. For the first phase of the transition, the workforce is being organized into the weekday daytime shifts. The second phase will incorporate daytime weekend shifts. The third and final phase will staff a crew 24/7.
The second phase will be implemented as the budget allows. The third even more so, as stations will need to be outfitted with proper facilities, like sleeping quarters, to staff a nighttime crew.
Pending support from the state Minnesota Legislature, Crelly hopes for the third phase to begin implementation in 2024.
Though not all stations will be staffed simultaneously, Crelly believed the duty crew would still respond more quickly to calls regardless. He used an example of a Station 3 area call when the duty crew was staffed at Station 1.
“I can guarantee probably with 98% accuracy, that the crew coming out of Station 1 will be going by Station 3 before they even get a chance to open their garage door,” Crelly said.
One month into the transition, every day at the department was an evaluation. Crelly said some were still struggling with the transition. For others, it was an opportunity to be the first on the scene regardless of how far they lived from the fire stations.
“For those that are nine minutes away, more times than not, they come, sign, and go home and they don’t get to do what they really want to do,” Crelly said. “By putting them on a duty crew, they get to do CPR or breathe for a person. If we have a fire, they get to be the one on the nozzle. If you talk to firefighters, that’s what grabs them, is all the excitement, the unknown, the opportunity to really go out and make a difference in someone’s life.”
Eastern station
The final piece to the department’s operational puzzle is its stations.
To cut down on the cost of the duty crew, the department plans to whittle down stations in the city from three to two, and reduce its truck fleet by one engine. In an ideal coverage situation, Station 1 will remain on the west side of the city, and another will be built on the east. Stations 2 and 3 would be decommissioned.
The city is currently pulling together a proposal to start a site selection process for an eastern fire station. Then, the city will have to identify how to pay for it.
“Currently, we are looking at several different opportunities through the state legislature to either come up with bonding money, or local sales tax monies, or else looking at some federal dollars that potentially could be at play,” Crelly said.
