Golden Valley resident Julie Koehnen’s short film “Master Servant” has been chosen to appear in the Walker Art Center “Women with a Vision: Then & Now” shorts showcase 7 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at Walker Cinema 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis.
The event is hosted by Film Fatales and is free and open to the public.
“I am incredibly honored to be singled out as a female filmmaker ready to take the leap into feature films,” said Koehnen. She will take part in a question-and-answer session the film is screened.
“Master Servant” will also be available at the Walker’s Bentson Mediatheque self-select cinema for the remainder of March.
For information, visit walkerart.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.