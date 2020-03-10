P231NW_GVdirector1.jpg

Julie Koehnen speaks with an actor during the filming of her short film “Master Servant” at the James J. Hill House on Summit Avenue in St. Paul.

 (SUBMITTED PHOTOS)

Golden Valley resident Julie Koehnen’s short film “Master Servant” has been chosen to appear in the Walker Art Center “Women with a Vision: Then & Now” shorts showcase 7 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at Walker Cinema 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis.

The event is hosted by Film Fatales and is free and open to the public.

“I am incredibly honored to be singled out as a female filmmaker ready to take the leap into feature films,” said Koehnen. She will take part in a question-and-answer session the film is screened.

“Master Servant” will also be available at the Walker’s Bentson Mediatheque self-select cinema for the remainder of March.

For information, visit walkerart.org.

Tags

Load comments