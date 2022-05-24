The city of Golden Valley is taking the next steps toward participating in a grant program through the Pohlad Family Foundation aimed at enhancing public safety. The Golden Valley City Council formally accepted a $250,000 Reducing Harm Through Collaborative Solutions Grant from the foundation at its May 17 meeting.
According to the grant agreement, the funds will be used to “assist in establishing the Police Employment, Accountability, and Community Engagement (PEACE) Commission, complete a racial equity audit of policing policies, and establish data tools to increase transparency in policing.”
Overseeing the use of the grant are police and city officials, including the crime analyst supervisor, equity and inclusion staff, city attorney, city management and the community outreach specialist.
Golden Valley Police Chief Virgil Green said he looked forward to the work and encouraged citizens to learn more about it.
“The police department has a big role and a lot of responsibility in this,” Green said. “This is just going to make the police department a much better police department moving forward, especially when we talk about 21st-century community policing.
‘A lot of effort’
Before the grant was formally accepted by the council, Mayor Shep Harris explained that the process to apply for the grant had been difficult.
“This almost didn’t happen, multiple times,” Harris said. “We’ve seen how challenging this is already, internally and externally ... The tough part is that this is just the beginning, and it’s taken a lot of effort physically and emotionally just to get to this beginning point.”
Councilmember Gillian Rosenquist anticipated that the work undertaken by the grant would be hard.
“It’s going to be bumpy but it’s going to be really important,” Rosenquist said.
She added that the work couldn’t be done without support from residents of the city. “It’s going to take our entire community to commit to it.”
According to the Pohlad Foundation, the grant was created through a partnership with the National League of Cities “to support local municipalities and counties that prioritize public safety and well-being improvements for Black communities.”
Funds must be used to innovate and transform traditional approaches to public safety; reduce the occurrence and severity of negative encounters between law enforcement and the community; and actively confront racial disparities and history of racism to improve safety, trust and greater wellbeing among Black, Indigenous and people of color.
Golden Valley is one of four cities in the metro area chosen for the grant.
Additionally, the Brooklyn Center was awarded $550,000 to create n pilot program in which unarmed personnel responds to social or non-moving traffic calls; Minneapolis was awarded $700,000 to support a crisis intervention program and develop an early intervention system for officers; and St. Paul was awarded $600,000 to establish a rapid response team for people in crisis. Grants have also been awarded to non-government entities.
The foundation will disburse half of the grant money to Golden Valley next month, and the other half in March 2023. The grant period expires April 2024.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.