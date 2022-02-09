A proposal to construct a five-story senior cooperative is moving forward in Golden Valley despite opposition from the Golden Valley Planning Commission. A senior cooperative, poised to be constructed on a portion of the Golden Valley Country Club’s driving range near Country Club Drive, garnered approval from the city council on a 4-1 vote during its meeting Feb. 2.
Councilmembers called the project a “benefit to the community,” and offered their trust to the developer, who commissioners feared could pursue a different project under the newly-granted high-density residential zoning. The sole councilmember who voted against the zone change, Maurice Harris, did not offer rationale for his vote.
This is the second time the Golden Valley City Council considered the project by Artessa Development, LLC. In early January, the council sent the project back to the planning commission, which had unanimously recommended denial of the proposal in December. But, the council believed the commission would vote on the project differently in light of significant changes made by the developer.
Changes included a reduction in building height from six stories to five, and in total apartment units from 98 to 78. When the commission had recommended denial of the project in December, those amendments had not been offered.
In January, Artessa told the council that the reduction in apartments would decrease daily traffic by nearly 20% and the building square footage by 16%.
Multiple city reviews
At its revisit of the proposal Jan. 24, the planning commission did not sway far from their original denial.
Jason Zimmerman, the city’s planning manager, said the vote was 5-2 in favor of recommending denial of the project, compared to December’s 6-0 vote. He summarized that while the commission was in favor of creating a subdivision at the location, it was concerned with the lack of control the city would have if it rezoned the property high-density residential. If the zoning occurred and the proposal at hand became unfeasible, another less-favorable project could take its place.
Zimmerman said the commission had noted that it would be more favorable to the project if there was a way to ensure the senior cooperative was built, but from a staff perspective, he didn’t believe there was a way to do that.
Offering his opinion, Zimmerman agreed that while the planning commission’s concerns were possible, they were highly unlikely.
“The developer spent a long time, a lot of money, a lot of effort, and have done their research in terms of what the market is demanding,” he said. “The country club feels like this is the right use. All parties are moving toward this specific proposal.”
Ben Landhauser, vice president for Artessa Development, echoed Zimmerman in his presentation to the council.
“What I can tell you, with confidence, is we’ve never been to this stage of any application where we don’t move forward,” Landhauser said. He said the team would begin with a building permit “as soon as we are able to do so.”
Council and resident opinion
Several speakers who identified themselves as neighbors to the west of the site chose to come forward during the public hearing. One speaker believed there would be more congestion in the nearby streets than a traffic analysis had estimated. Another took issue with the claim that the cooperative would have some affordable housing, since the lowest priced units would start in excess of $300,000. Speaking to her fellow neighbors’ concerns about an increase in traffic, one caller asked why the country club wouldn’t consider creating an additional exit to Golden Valley Road to alleviate traffic by the single-family homes nearby.
Councilmember Kimberly Sanberg believed Country Club Drive could adequately handle traffic from the cooperative, and that the reduced scale of the building made it a better fit to the area. Rosenquist agreed that the cooperative would not “stand out” in the area.
“There is quite a bit of different uses here, so I don’t feel like it stands out quite as much,” Rosenquist said.
Sanberg said the removal of mature trees on the property did “give her pause,” but she was satisfied with the developer’s commitment to preserving as many as possible.
“I really hope that is being taken very seriously and that is not just words,” she said. Mayor Shep Harris agreed with Sanberg, adding that the country club was likely also expressing the importance of tree preservation to the developer.
To the point of the planning commission’s recommendation, the council put their trust in the developer.
“If this is going to be a bait-and-switch, I’d say it’s the biggest bait-and-switch in Golden Valley history,” said Harris. “I believe what we see is what we’re going to get.”
Sanberg acknowledged the risk of changing the zoning to high-density without being able to guarantee the project at hand.
“I want to say very clearly I am not in favor of (a different high-density residential project) for traffic and density reasons, there is a level of trust if we decide to move forward with this,” Sanberg said.
When Councilmember Denise La Mere-Anderson was asked to make her vote, she paused for some time.
“I am going to vote yes,” she said. “However, I remain very concerned about the issues that the planning commission surfaced about the inability to control the use and density going forward. It is a yes, but a yes with a heavy heart.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.