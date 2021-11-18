Golden Valley Councilmember Kimberly Sanberg has announced her candidacy for Minnesota House of Representatives in District 46A, which includes parts of St. Louis Park, Golden Valley, Plymouth and Medicine Lake. The seat is currently held by Rep. Ryan Winkler, who is running for Hennepin County Attorney.
A campaign press release said Sanberg would bring “a fresh perspective to new and existing challenges,” while “continuing to move these communities forward.”
In 2019, Sanberg was elected to the Golden Valley City Council. She is the executive committee member on the Northwest Suburbs Cable Communications Commission, and council liaison to the Golden Valley Open Space and Recreation Commission and Human Services Commission. The release touted Sanberg’s efforts to advance affordable housing, reimagine public safety, and build an inclusive community.
“I love this community and believe everybody deserves affordable housing and healthcare, high-quality education and childcare, a healthy environment, and to feel safe and valued,” Sanberg said. “I’ve been steadfast in my commitment to my community, and now look forward to continuing our district’s progressive leadership and broadening my efforts at the state level to positively impact more lives.”
Prior to the council, Sanberg served on the Golden Valley Open Space and Recreation Commission and the Longfellow Community Council Board of Directors. Sanberg is a founding organizer of the Golden Valley Pride Festival, the first suburban LGBTQ+ pride festival in the state. She was also a key advocate for the Backyard children’s indoor play area at Brookview Community Center.
Sanberg grew up in West Texas and graduated from Austin College, a liberal arts college. She worked at environmental and LGBTQ+ organizations in Washington, DC before moving to Minnesota. Throughout her career, Sanberg has worked at nonprofits and small businesses. She is also a small business owner. Sanberg lives near Brookview Park in Golden Valley with her wife, two children, and two dogs.
Follow Sanberg’s campaign at kimberlysanberg.com
