A Golden Valley City Councilmember is objecting to the use of incarcerated individuals to construct a replacement hockey rink in Medley Park. A contract to do so was tabled at the Sept. 6 Golden Valley City Council meeting. At the meeting, Councilmember Kimberly Sanberg said she had “serious concerns” about the city utilizing the labor, which is organized through the State of Minnesota Institution Community Work Crew Program.

According to a summary of the agenda item prepared by heads of the Golden Valley’s parks and public works departments, the city had organized the contract in the interest of saving money. The rink replacement project had a budget of $75,000 and materials purchased in July had cost $63,800.

