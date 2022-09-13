A Golden Valley City Councilmember is objecting to the use of incarcerated individuals to construct a replacement hockey rink in Medley Park. A contract to do so was tabled at the Sept. 6 Golden Valley City Council meeting. At the meeting, Councilmember Kimberly Sanberg said she had “serious concerns” about the city utilizing the labor, which is organized through the State of Minnesota Institution Community Work Crew Program.
According to a summary of the agenda item prepared by heads of the Golden Valley’s parks and public works departments, the city had organized the contract in the interest of saving money. The rink replacement project had a budget of $75,000 and materials purchased in July had cost $63,800.
According to the contract, up to 10 “offender crewmembers” could be utilized at once, working up to 10-hour days. Hourly compensation for the workers is not described, though in a section marked “payment,” an $85 per hour payment is detailed “for each overtime hour worked by the ICWC crew, as its share of the cost of providing a crew leader and placing the work crew into service on the ICWC program during the term of this agreement.”
The city summary reported that the $85 per hour would go toward “supervision and administration of the work crew.”
The contract was set to be approved without council discussion as a consent agenda item, but Sanberg had it removed to voice her objections.
“I have serious concerns about the city benefiting from the labor of incarcerated people without further conversation about it,” Sanberg said. “The 13th amendment doesn’t apply to incarcerated people, the one that protects people from slavery and involuntary servitude which essentially means that prisoners – people who are incarcerated – can be forced to work for little or no money.”
Work program background
The work crew program was created in 1995 by the State of Minnesota’s Department of Corrections.
According to the program website, the program “puts people incarcerated at minimum-security facilities to work in the community under the supervision of a department crew leader. Crews housed at department minimum-security facilities do community projects for local government and state agencies. These projects include roadside clean-up, park and trail work, snow removal, and clean-up after storms and floods. Crew members give back to the community while learning new job skills.”
According to program materials, offenders can make up to $1.50 per hour. The funds are then used toward “family support, restitution, and into a fund for victims.” Benefits to the offender include on-the-job training and the encouragement of “positive work ethics” and “responsible behavior patterns.”
Sanberg recommended that the council table the agreement until more was known about the program. She said if approved, the agreement could contradict the city’s commitment to equity, as the state’s prison population is made up disproportionately of those that are Black, Indigenous or people of color.
“I don’t feel good about saying that we are committed to equity work and then partaking in this program to save some money,” Sanberg concluded.
The council was unanimous in its agreement to table the contract. In the interest of expedience, City Manager Tim Cruikshank said the discussion would occur at a work session in the very near future.
Mayor Shep Harris said while the council had not discussed the matter previously, Sanberg’s objection was “exactly my concern.” He added that he wished the workers could at least earn minimum wage, but those considerations were up to the State of Minnesota.
