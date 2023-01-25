GVpolicebuilding.JPG

The Golden Valley City Council is again seeking the right to impose a local sales tax on all taxable goods purchased within city boundaries. If approved by the state Legislature and by Golden Valley voters, the 1.25% tax would pay for several improvements to public works and public safety buildings (public safety building pictured here).

 (SUN PHOTO BY ALAINA ROOKER)

The Golden Valley City Council has unanimously sent a request for a 1.25% local sales tax option to the Minnesota Legislature. The tax would be applied to all taxable sales within the city for a period of 30 years.

The Council voted to finalize documents related to the request at its Jan. 17 meeting.

