The Golden Valley City Council has unanimously sent a request for a 1.25% local sales tax option to the Minnesota Legislature. The tax would be applied to all taxable sales within the city for a period of 30 years.
The Council voted to finalize documents related to the request at its Jan. 17 meeting.
At the meeting, Golden Valley Finance Director Sue Virnig estimated that – based on the current market – the tax would ultimately bring in $187 million to pay off several capital projects related to the city’s public safety and public works buildings.
Golden Valley Mayor Shep Harris said that Sen. Ann Rest (DFL-New Hope) and Rep. Mike Freiberg (DFL-Golden Valley) were helping the city author legislation on the matter. If approved by the Minnesota Legislature, the city would then host a referendum election for Golden Valley voters.
What the tax would pay for
Several members of the Golden Valley City Council touted the tax as a way to rebuild aging infrastructure without putting the financial burden solely on property owners. Councilmember Kimberly Sanberg said she supported the tax solely because of this.
“If we aren’t able to have this revenue through the local option sales tax, it would likely have to be through raising the levy,” Sanberg said, directly addressing residents watching the meeting. “So then your taxes would go up.”
Specifically, the tax is expected to pay for a reconstruction of the police/fire station on the City Hall campus and the construction of a new, centralized public works facility outside of the downtown area. The existing downtown public safety buildings would be sold.
According to the draft resolution considered by the Golden Valley City Council, current facilities are “outdated and undersized, create inefficiencies, and cannot be effectively remodeled to meet modern standards.”
The draft resolution noted that improvements at the public safety building would include locker rooms; physical and academic training areas, and spaces to conduct administrative work and for public engagement.
Mayor Harris invited Fire Chief John Crelly to speak to the modern safety improvements that would be added to the fire station as well, like the technology that removes cancer-causing agents from firefighters. Crelly shared that the department was in dire need of the equipment.
“Four years ago we lost one of our firefighters, Josh Richardson, Crelly said. “It was ugly, it cut to the core, and if there’s a way to get around it, beyond it, that’s what we need to be talking about.”
Public Works Director Tim Kieffer also spoke at the meeting. He shared that the narrow, downtown buildings barely fit modern equipment, and there were no bathrooms for the department’s female employees.
“We can’t maneuver within those buildings. The doors are too narrow. It’s Tetris, trying to deploy for snow removal,” Kieffer told the Council.
Raising the ask in 2023
Last year, Golden Valley submitted a smaller 0.75% tax request that did not get approval from the Legislature. At the Jan. 17 meeting, Mayor Harris said the 2022 request, along with local tax asks from several other Minnesota cities, failed due to “partisan politics.”
According to the finance director, inflation had greatly altered the city’s calculated need to cover the projects. Last year, the city had believed the projects would cost $126 million, and the 0.75% tax would collect $127 million. New projections estimated the projects would cost $190 million, and the same tax ask would collect $102 million.
At the Jan. 17 meeting, the City Council was tasked with choosing a tax percentage between 0.75%-1.5% to send off for approval from the Legislature, and eventually, Golden Valley voters.
The City Council unanimously agreed to request 1.25%, which would leave a shortfall of $3 million if the projections over 30 years rang true. A 1.5% tax was projected to exceed the needed $190 million by $34 million.
Before they arrived at a consensus, councilmembers spent some time debating how reasonable a 1.25% or 1.5% request would be to state legislators.
City Manager Tim Cruikshank said as of the meeting time, the legislators were not yet aware that the city would be requesting a tax option higher than 0.75%.
Cruikshank said it was his understanding that a 1.5% ask was high, but still considered within an acceptable range. He said the 30-year term was also on the higher-yet-acceptable range.
“If we go 1.5, over 30, we would be probably pushing the boundaries a bit and probably getting a little bit of attention,” Cruikshank said.
Council arrives at 1.25%
Councilmember Maurice Harris was the first to offer his support of 1.25%, saying that a 1.5% tax made him “queasy.” Councilmember Denise La Mere Anderson said 1.25% was the maximum she would support out of concern of the burden to local commerce.
Councilmember Gillian Rosenquist said the tax option was “urgently needed.” She added her belief that the capital projects the tax would pay for would be of benefit to the region. The city has to make this case to the state Legislature.
“We’re a community that is bisected by four major highways. We, pre-pandemic, had 10,000 additional people come into our community to work,” Rosenquist said.
The finance director, too, offered her personal recommendation of 1.25%. Virnig said it was possible future commercial growth in the city could lead to a higher amount of total tax collected and 1.25% would completely cover the costs of the projects. However, she cautioned that the decision was up to the Legislature. Mayor Harris said the city’s tax proposal had drawn ire from some legislators last year, who questioned the need when a levy could instead be brought to the city’s robust tax capacity. Golden Valley has the sixth greatest capacity in Hennepin County, Virnig said.
The draft resolution details that if the tax ask clears the Legislature, a referendum would need to take place within two years. The referendum would include “separate questions for each project, on a general election ballot.”
