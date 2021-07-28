Members of the Golden Valley City Council are grappling with what role, if any, officers should have in the city’s newly-formed police oversight commission. The council spent an hour and a half of its July 20 council meeting hearing from officers, staff and members of the community and deliberating among themselves, in addition to a similar exercise that occurred earlier this month in a work session.
The new commission, to be called the Police Employment Accountability and Community Engagement or PEACE commission, will take the place of the current Civil Service Commission.
The outgoing Civil Service Commission is given certain rights by statute, and can have powers like controlling and supervising the employment, promotion, discharge and suspension of Golden Valley police officers. The Golden Valley City Council began considering modifications to the commission, which City Manager Tim Cruikshank called “an obsolete model,” last September. At the time, the commission had two active commissioners and two liaison from the police department, and many of its duties were delegated to city staff members due to the city’s specific naming in police union contracts.
A task force was created with Councilmember Gillian Rosenquist serving as chair, and a desired membership of Civil Service Commissioners, city staff, a youth member, a business owner, a defense attorney and others with a diverse identity or experience. Staff liaisons included Kiarra Zackery, the city’s Equity and Inclusion Manager and Golden Valley Police Chief Jason Sturgis.
In the task force’s July final report, it was proposed that the new commission would study policing practices, make recommendations to city leadership, educate staff and the community and celebrate exemplary police work and contributions from community members. Review of specific police complaints was considered, but ultimately avoided due to laws requiring review boards to be advisory only.
At the July 20 meeting, the Golden Valley City Council appeared to agree on all of the findings and recommendations from the task force, except the portion on PEACE commission membership. The task force recommended that 13 voting members comprise the new commission, including two staff from the police department.
Council removes vote from officer-commissioners
Ultimately, the council opted to depart from that recommendation, keeping the ability for police to serve in an input-only capacity, with no ability to vote on matters. This was approved in a 6-1 vote, with Councilmember Larry Fonnest opposed. Fonnest said he preferred to honor the task force’s recommendation to allow police a vote.
“This was negotiated and debated within the task force, and it was their recommendation that this be the path forward,” Fonnest said.
Fonnest warranted that some citizens may feel intimidated by a police presence on the commission, but he expected chosen officers to “be a part of the solution and not an impediment.”
“It puts the burden on our officers and on sworn personnel to step up and step forward,” Fonnest said.
Rosenquist echoed Fonnest, saying the task force struggled with the police membership question, and it was easily one of its most “difficult and laborious topics.” She called the ability for police to provide input in the commission was a “compromise” and believed that “rightful concerns” from citizens could be mitigated.
Still, Rosenquist appeared to change her mind when it came time to vote, supporting the adoption of the commission with non-voting police members.
Mayor Shep Harris and councilmembers Kimberly Sanberg and Maurice Harris were unanimous in their support for non-voting police members. Shep Harris said allowing police to vote in the commission was “equal, but not equitable.” Maurice Harris said if the goal was to receive input from police, that could be done without voting powers, and mentioned similar policies in neighboring cities.
Sanberg said allowing police to vote in the commission would set a precedent that department staff might begin to seek in other commissions.
“The work of the commissions does impact staff, and staff probably do have preference around the work they’re doing, and maybe would like a vote,” Sanberg said. She said when the city council weighed other issues, the staff recommendation and commission recommendations were considered separately, a strategy which she believed would work in the new commission.
Public differs on effects of officer presence
Sanberg also acknowledged that having police on the commission at all presented an issue, as membership may not feel able to talk freely.
When introducing the agenda item, Zackery explained that police presence could have unintended effects.
“We are aware that the presence of police, even in these normal spaces where we wish to create healing and repair, can really be a barrier to engagement for certain people and populations, and that they may feel intimidated by that presence and not necessarily comfortable creating opposing votes,” Zackary said. She added that police presence on the commission could prevent desired membership, like seats reserved for representatives from populations historically harmed by police.
It was a point compounded by resident Miguel Cisneros. He said there were many like him that would be more conservative or careful in the presence of officers. Caller Diane Halsey said her 17-year-old son’s vehicle had recently gotten a flat tire in the city, and he had returned to the vehicle to have officers on site draw weapons on him.
“He’s so terrified he can barely talk about the incident,” Halsey said. She recognized the importance of police having a voice, and didn’t offer a formal position on the matter, but said she wanted the council to understand the “trauma that some of us are living in.”
“Healing needs to happen in some form or fashion for us to move forward,” she said.
The two police officers that had sat on the task force, Sgt. Randy Mehlen and officer Dan Feldman, both spoke in support of giving officers commission voting rights.
“I ask anybody sitting at this table here,” said Feldman to the council. “If you were allowed to discuss only, but had no vote, no say, would any one of you be sitting at this table right now?”
Task force member Randy Anderson also said he supported giving police voting rights on the commission.
“I think it is important that law enforcement in some fashion have a seat at that table,” Anderson said.
We’re going to ask them to do things and to hire people, and I think they need a voice in that decision-making process.”
The council will revisit the issue for a second reading Aug. 4. If approvals do not differ from the first reading, it is expected that PEACE Commission membership will be appointed by the council Oct. 5 and host its first meeting Oct. 14.
