The Golden Valley City Council has authorized a contract to conduct a formal investigation into alleged interference with the city’s police chief hiring process.
According to documents, the work will be conducted independently by law firm Greene Espel. The investigation is expected to cost between $93,000 and $120,000 and will be paid using the budget for police administration.
The Golden Valley City Council considered the need for the investigation for nearly four hours in a closed session March 7. According to meeting minutes, the discussion focused on potential misconduct from law enforcement personnel.
Mayor issues apology
At the March 15 meeting, Golden Valley Mayor Shep Harris also chose to walk back a few of the statements he made earlier this month. Harris addressed those involved in the process and the community at large for a series of apologies.
“I violated your confidentiality and your trust and I take full responsibility,” Harris said. “The content that was shared is critical to the future success of the community, but the form and the timing was inappropriate.”
On March 1, the mayor alleged interference into the chief hiring process by a small group of people both within and outside of the police department. Harris called for an investigation into the search and publicly offered his endorsement of applicant Virgil Green.
The city contracted a third party to lead an executive search for the next police chief last October. At the time of Harris’ endorsement, Green and interim chief Scott Nadeau were being actively considered by City Manager Tim Cruikshank for the permanent role. The day after Harris’ comments, Nadeau resigned as interim chief and withdrew his application. Green was given a conditional offer of employment one week later.
Harris also apologized to Nadeau for “any misunderstanding” caused by his March 1 comments.
“My intention was not to malign your reputation or force you to resign or withdraw from the search process,” Harris said. He highlighted Nadeau’s service to the law enforcement agency since September, including work to repair relationships between it and staff members at City Hall.
Harris said his intent March 1 had been to “validate and lift up serious concerns brought to light by members of our community and city staff,” and concluded that he wanted to clarify that the council and city administration supported the police department.
He continued: “Unfortunately there is a false narrative being told that you are either pro-police and against racial justice work or you are pro racial justice work and anti-police. The two can be and need to be mutually beneficial for the success of Golden Valley.”
