The Golden Valley City Council discusses business during its March 21 meeting where it approved the first steps that would pave the way for a new multi-family residential development in the city. 

Is it possible to benefit Wells Fargo and people seeking affordable housing at the same time?

During its March 21 meeting, the Golden Valley City Council voted unanimously to amend the city’s future land use map, the zoning map and the plat to essentially rezone two neighboring parcels at 8200 Golden Valley Road and 8240 Golden Valley Drive. It will allow Sentinel Management Company to take the next step of planning a potential new residential development and Wells Fargo building in the city.

