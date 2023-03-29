Is it possible to benefit Wells Fargo and people seeking affordable housing at the same time?
During its March 21 meeting, the Golden Valley City Council voted unanimously to amend the city’s future land use map, the zoning map and the plat to essentially rezone two neighboring parcels at 8200 Golden Valley Road and 8240 Golden Valley Drive. It will allow Sentinel Management Company to take the next step of planning a potential new residential development and Wells Fargo building in the city.
The lots have historically been zoned to be “neighborhood mixed use” and “commercial use,” but will now be “community mixed use.” At present, the area is home to a Wells Fargo and a vacant office building formerly used by a Park Nicollet Clinic. The borders of the property can change to fit the design plan and allow the city to have more room for off-street biking and walking trails.
During the March 21 meeting, a tentative design plan was presented, but the final version will have to be vetted by the Golden Valley City Council and Planning Commission in future meetings. The Metropolitan Council will also have to review re-zoning administratively. There are several steps remaining before construction can begin.
Developers at Sentinel Management Company have a general plan. They want to first demolish the office building (former clinic), then build a new, smaller Wells Fargo. They will relocate the financial institution into the smaller building and demolish the old bank. Although officials reported they had looked for a grocery store to move into the space, Sentinel Management Company said they could not come to an agreement with any of the major grocery stores in the region. Thus, Sentinel Management Company determined they would then like to construct a new, 302-unit multifamily apartment building in the space. The apartment building is planning to include at least 46 affordable studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units mixed in with market-rate units. The structure would likely be five or six stories high.
Emails from concerned citizens and public comments during the meeting gave many perspectives.
Resident Mukul Nautiyal wrote an email about traffic concerns, stating his concerns about an increasing population causing a “strain on our already overburdened public services,” and the apartment complex blocking out sunlight, especially during the winter months.
Resident Thomas Greene identified himself during the council meeting as a civil engineer and questioned the bland design of the “cookie-cutter apartment building.”
“Aesthetically, the blocky, rectangular design plan completely overwhelms our tasteful, architecturally pleasant townhomes,” Greene said. “It will cast a shadow across the existing townhomes, as it blocks the late afternoon sun.”
Some voices were in favor of the proposal. Resident Ted Wender voiced excitement. Wender said based on his experience working in the mortgage business for more than two decades, he suspected property values would increase and would like to see a new apartment building.
“I am going to be directly across from the shading issue,” Wender said, “which, to me, is wonderful. Because I don’t have a tree in my front yard, it’s like a boiler factory from noon on in the summer for me.”
Resident Ruth Paradise, member of the Golden Valley Affordable Housing Coalition, spoke in support of the change.
“I think as a city we need a downtown area,” Paradise said. “And part of having a downtown area is having buildings that belong in a downtown area.”
Many people were in support of the development, but wished it were being implemented differently. Resident Ilze Berzins sent emails and spoke at the public hearing. She advocated for a smaller apartment building.
“I think that area does need to be developed,” Berzins said, “But I don’t think to (that) extent or to (that) height.”
After the hearing, there was time for concerns and questions to be addressed before vote from the council.
“I think it will bring more amenities to that neighborhood broadly,” Councilmember Kimberly Sanberg said. “I think having more people there significantly increases the chances of getting a grocery store there with a pharmacy.”
Councilmember Denise La Mere-Anderson said she thought the current presentation of the new complex might seem “oppressive,” and she could understand neighborhood resistance to what appears to be a “looming” construction.
“But I also think there’s a lot of advantages to investing in a development like this for our downtown — making it vibrant,” La Mere-Anderson said, “We wanna have a grocery store and a pharmacy and restaurants and retail in our downtown area, but we need people to draw those kind of establishments there.”
“You’ll have more people walking, you’ll have more people biking,” Councilmember Gillian Rosenquist said. “You’ll have more people supporting those kinds of things that we really want to see in a vital and active downtown. That will enhance safety. More people, more eyes is usually a good thing.”
Mayor Shep Harris emphasized the benefits of having affordable housing. According to Harris, both seniors needing to downsize and young people looking to leave their parents’ homes tell him they are leaving Golden Valley because there are not enough economically reasonable rental properties available.
“They’re moving to other communities, they’re moving out, or they’re moving into Minneapolis or they’re moving to St. Paul,” Harris said. “We’re trying to create more affordable housing.”
More information and a complete account of all available nuanced perspectives can be found by viewing the recording and reading the agenda of the March 21 City Council meeting at https://goldenvalleymn.gov/180/City-Council.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.