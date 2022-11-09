The city of Golden Valley has extended its joint powers agreement with Hennepin County to provide an embedded social worker at the Golden Valley Police Department. Set to expire in December, the agreement will now expire in December 2024.
The embedded social worker program is utilized in mental health and other crisis police responses in several cities, including New Hope, Crystal, Robbinsdale, St. Louis Park and Minnetonka.
The Golden Valley Police Department places its embedded social worker as a 911 dispatcher.
If law enforcement is needed, officers respond to the scene but maintain communication with the social worker as they search social service databases for information about the person in crisis. According to the agreement with Hennepin County Sheriff, the social worker will seek information such as the person’s history of violence or self-harm, mental health diagnoses and prescribed medications and whether the person takes the medications.
The social worker may also choose to follow up with those involved in the incident.
Officially, the county program began in the city in spring of 2021. Prior to that, the city had organized an internal program.
The Golden Valley City Council did not comment on the issue, and passed it as part of its consent agenda.
