The city of Golden Valley has extended its joint powers agreement with Hennepin County to provide an embedded social worker at the Golden Valley Police Department. Set to expire in December, the agreement will now expire in December 2024.

The embedded social worker program is utilized in mental health and other crisis police responses in several cities, including New Hope, Crystal, Robbinsdale, St. Louis Park and Minnetonka.

