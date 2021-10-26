The city of Golden Valley will begin offering organics recycling service in January, just in time to satisfy the Hennepin County mandate. On Oct. 19, the Golden Valley City Council approved a five-year contract with the current recycling partner, Republic Services, to add organics services by the first week of the new year.
Organics recycling is the collection of Source Separated Organics Materials, like food scraps, soiled paper and other certified compostable products. Per the contract, Republic will transport organic materials to the Hennepin County Recycling and Transfer Station on Jefferson Highway in Brooklyn Park, or another facility approved by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.
Hennepin County is requiring its municipalities to offer some level of composting services to all households by 2022.
Environmental Specialist Drew Chirpich said the Golden Valley’s organics program would be an “all-in, everyone pays” model.
“That was chosen because it has the highest potential for participation for all residents, and it has the lowest cost to residents,” Chirpich said.
Republic Services, an Eden Prairie-based company, was one of four companies to submit a proposal to the city earlier this year. Of the four, two companies were unable to provide both organics and traditional recycling. The proposals were reviewed by the city’s Environmental Commission and city staff members, and ultimately ranked Republic highest for factors like responsiveness, safety, performance, commitment to racial and gender equity, and customer service capability.
Recycling fees to double
Organics and traditional curbside recycling will cost each household $136 per year, an increase of $68 from Republic’s curbside-only pricing in 2021. Chirpich said with inflation and the add-on of a new service, the doubling in price was “a pretty good deal.”
A county grant for nearly $75,000 will partially relieve the $555,000 Golden Valley has budgeted for recycling in 2022.
The organics program alone will cost a household $5 per month, which compares very closely to the city’s projection of $4.80 per month.
Each household will be given a 35-gallon cart in the first days of 2022. The cart will be picked up weekly. Chirpich said information on the service would be sent to residents in the weeks leading to the rollout, including an option to delay enrollment for snowbirds.
Residents in buildings with more than four units will not be included in the service, but will be able to drop off organics at a to-be-determined public site next year. The compost site will be a pilot program.
Councilmember Larry Fonnest, who asked that the program be discussed at the Oct. 19 Golden Valley City Council meeting, hailed the “stellar” work done by the city and the Environmental Commission.
Later in the meeting, the council also unanimously agreed to loosen the city policy on where to store garbage carts. Chirpich said the flexibility would be useful since residents will not have to store a third cart at their homes.
A few residents that voiced opposition leading up to the meeting did so largely due to aesthetics concerns, Chirpich said.
The cart storage policy will be up for a second round of approvals at the next Golden Valley City Council meeting.
