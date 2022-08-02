Responding to a law that expressly allows the sale of certain hemp-derived THC products that went into effect July 1, the Golden Valley City Council is pursuing permanent ordinances concerning licensing and acceptable locations for retailers.
The council joined the plethora of Minnesota cities grappling with whether new state legislation regarding THC sales necessitates a local response at its July 19 meeting.
Conversely, the council decided against a moratorium option, which would outright ban all activities related to the THC market for up to one year.
The presentation and discussion about the issue lasted more than an hour and a half, in which the council considered their level of responsibility to the health and safety of the public, and the impact that regulation would have on businesses already selling the products within Golden Valley borders.
A four-year-old market
Key to deliberation was the revelation that sales of the products had been occurring before the law went into effect.
During an informal public hearing, strategic consultant Cap O’Rourke identified himself as a representative of small businesses that had been selling THC products, legally, before the new legislation went into effect. He summarized that the newest state law was meant to create consistency between state law and the state courts regarding a specific form of THC.
“These products have been sold in your community for at least the last four years,” O’Rourke said. “I think due to some misinterpretation from the media, and some companies that wanted to promote some of their products, there was this notion of, ‘look what’s going to flood the market.’”
In 2018, hemp became legal to grow commercially in Minnesota provided it contained 0.3% or less THC.
City Attorney Maria Cisneros agreed that the 2022 law was more complex than simply lifting a ban on certain types of THC.
“The more we learn, the more questions we have about what was happening before this, and how is what’s happening now different from that,” Cisneros said.
City Manager Tim Cruikshank told the council that he had learned from bill co-author Rep. Heather Edelson (DFL-Edina) that the THC law was drafted “not to create something new, but in fact in response to already existing laws.”
Cruikshank reported there had been some discussion of a legislative special session in August to “put more law around what is happening here,” but its likelihood was unknown.
“Realistically speaking, we’re a year out from getting more direction from the Legislature,” Cruikshank said.
Golden Valley retailers speak
Cisneros said enforcing a temporary ban on hemp-derived THC products would be difficult without any existing licensing data. Currently, there is no licensing requirement for the sale of any THC or cannabidiol (CBD) products in the city.
In his comments to the council, O’Rourke said if products couldn’t be sourced locally, they were only a click away.
“All of these products are extremely prevalent on the internet and easily accessible,” O’Rourke said.
As a result, he concluded that too many regulations would adversely impact brick and mortar stores in the city, leaving the online “gray market” completely uninhibited, and not age-restricted.
Representatives of two Golden Valley businesses spoke at the unofficial public hearing portion of the meeting.
Discover CBD Owner Paul Cherba said his business was federally compliant, vetted its products and took care to educate its customers. To take away the ability to sell some of his products would be “absolutely absurd,” Cherba said.
“Why can’t we sell it to them? Why can’t we bring that business to Golden Valley?” Cherba said.
Down in the Valley General Manager Scott Farrell passed around one of the store’s hemp-derived THC products to members of the council. He echoed O’Rourke that the products had been sold by stores around the state for many years, and said he mainly sold the products to an older audience.
“It’s 50-, 60-year-old retirees that said, ‘Wow, this is legal now, I’m going to come in and try it,’” Farrell said.
Council offers priorities for future ordinance
The council was unanimous in its support for city-specific licensing and zoning regulations instead of a moratorium.
Councilmember Kimberly Sanberg said the staff time needed to conduct research during a moratorium was not appropriate in the current environment, where there was little precedent on the issue. She added that the possibility for underage sales was a concern for her, as was the potential to deepen racial disparities when it came to enforcement of the use of the products.
“Minnesota has one of the largest racial disparities in marijuana possession arrests in the country, so we need to be aware of that,” Sanberg said.
Councilmember Maurice Harris said passing a moratorium would be an attempt to “stop reality,” but supported a better system of licensing and enforcement.
Councilmember Gillian Rosenquist said she was chiefly concerned with keeping the products away from those under the age of 21.
Councilmember Denise La Mere-Anderson said she was frustrated the city had to make a decision at all.
“I don’t like having my hand forced to have to choose either of these things,” La Mere-Anderson said. To avoid “undue burden” on businesses, she said she wouldn’t support a moratorium, but would support a licensing requirement. She added that she had personal concerns with the effects of THC on mental and physical health, but recognized the right of adults in the city to make their own decisions.
Mayor Shep Harris agreed with La Mere-Anderson.
“I feel like it (the state law) was rushed and there is a lot of unintended consequences,” Harris said.
He said he believed there were consequences if the city took action, and if it didn’t. He added that a permanent licensing and zoning ordinance, if passed, should be revisited within the first few years.
What’s next?
With the council’s unanimous approval, the issue of retailer locations will next be considered by the Golden Valley Planning Commission. Licensing language will be crafted by city staff, and both components are expected return to the council at its regular meeting Tuesday, Aug. 16.
Cisneros anticipated that the city would have more guidance by the public and through research organizations by the time the ordinances returned to the council dais.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.