Responding to a law that expressly allows the sale of certain hemp-derived THC products that went into effect July 1, the Golden Valley City Council is pursuing permanent ordinances concerning licensing and acceptable locations for retailers.

The council joined the plethora of Minnesota cities grappling with whether new state legislation regarding THC sales necessitates a local response at its July 19 meeting.

