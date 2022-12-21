On the morning of Dec. 13, there was already a massive line out the doors of the Minneapolis Convention Center for 3,000 Acts of Kindness. Some attendees had spent the night on site to make sure they could get in the door.

By 3 p.m., over 2,500 people experiencing homelessness had come through the Convention Center’s largest ballroom to attend what has likely been the state’s largest, single-day homeless resource event.

FW22NW_actsofkindness4.JPG

Volunteer stylists lent their skills and cut attendees’ hair for free.
FW22NW_actsofkindness1.JPG

The Coated In Love team gathers for a photo at the 3,000 Acts of Kindness Dec. 12 event at the Minneapolis Convention Center.

