Monroe Kennedy is a 6-year-old aspiring storyteller who lives in Golden Valley and really likes the color blue. Last year, he caught the attention of Story Pirates, an award-winning children’s podcast, with his submission “Blue Night.”
The story, as submitted to the Story Pirates, is as follows:
“Once every blue moon, everything the moonbeams touch turns blue. It lasts for one whole week, and it’s a joyous time for celebrations. They have blue fireworks, they paint their face blue and they celebrate our place in the universe.
“Then, it just stops. The town wakes up and everything fades back to its own color.”
The Story Pirates rely on young listeners to submit their stories and ideas, that showrunners, in turn, consider to perform or turn into a song. Each episode includes at least one listener-inspired story and song. The podcast has been streamed more than 35 million times and is distributed by Gimlet Media.
Kennedy’s story struck a chord with Ellen Winter, a composer, performer and host for the show.
“When I read Blue Night, I was so inspired by the vivid imagery of Monroe’s writing,” said Winter. “The story felt like a rhythmic poem, and I wanted nothing more than to dive in and experience this special event of blueness.”
In October, Story Pirates aired Kennedy’s story as a 3-minute song sung by Winter, called “Blue Night.” Kennedy can be heard introducing the song before it begins.
This month, Story Pirates released the song in its fourth album, “The Strawberry Band,” produced under the Cake Face Records label.
It’s an exciting time for the 6-year-old, who initially wanted to submit the story to share the feeling of being with loved ones.
“I was inspired to create ‘Blue Moon’ because having fun and creating memories with your friends and family in every moment is what makes me happy and what we should all be doing every day,” said Kennedy.
To listen to the episode go to bit.ly/2OFChIY or storypirates.com/podcast.
