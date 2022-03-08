The city of Golden Valley announced March 7 that it had made a conditional offer of employment to Virgil Green to serve as the city’s next police chief. The announcement followed a private interview between Green, City Manager Tim Cruikshank and Deputy City Manager Kirsten Santelices.
Green has worked in law enforcement for 38 years in New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Arkansas. He previously served as a police chief for the Boley and Spencer police departments in Oklahoma, the Helena-West Helena police department in Arkansas, and was recently named deputy police chief for the Tulsa, Oklahoma school district.
The New Mexico native has a bachelor’s degree in police administration from the American Military University.
Cruikshank voiced his excitement to bring the finalist’s experience to the Golden Valley Police Department.
Green was originally set to be considered alongside co-finalist Scott Nadeau for the position. Nadeau removed his application for the job Feb. 28, at the same time resigning from his role as interim police chief at GVPD. The withdrawal came after allegations of interference with the hiring process by Mayor Shep Harris. At the time, Harris endorsed Green, and asked that the final hiring decision be made by the city council or a community panel.
The offer will not be final until Green passes background checks and a state reciprocity exam. The city estimated that the process would be complete in six to eight weeks.
