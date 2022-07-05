Due to ongoing staffing issues, the Golden Valley City Council June 21 approved temporary changes to the vacation policy for sworn officers.
The changes include the removal of a paid time off maximum hours cap, and a payout of those additional hours at the end of this year.
The item was passed in the council’s consent agenda and was not discussed by the council.
According to the item’s executive summary, officers have been foregoing use of PTO and vacation hours to cover unfilled shifts at the department. Officers requested that maximum accrual numbers be removed until staffing returns to normal.
The summary estimated that the December payout would be around $75,500 based on the current pool of eligible police officers.
The council’s resolution on the matter reads that the amended policy is in recognition to officers who have demonstrated “flexibility, commitment, and dedication by working extra hours and foregoing vacation time to fill unstaffed shifts.”
GVPD officials told the council in June that the department was approximately 50% operational and was struggling to meet minimum patrol requirements. If staffing issues continued, officials warned that response times and officer wellness could be jeopardized.
Another action has been taken to aid Golden Valley officers in this time. The city contracted with Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office to fill open shifts where possible, effective June 6. The contract is valid through 2024.
