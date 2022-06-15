The Golden Valley Police Department is enlisting the help of the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office to help cover shifts due to its severely low staff levels, effective immediately. The agreement was approved by the Golden Valley City Council at its June 7 meeting with a start date of June 6.
At the meeting, Assistant Police Chief Alice White said she and other members of the department wished to have a “candid discussion surrounding staffing levels of the police department.”
Department officials shared that of the 31 officers budgeted for this year, 20 are currently on the payroll. In July, the department will lose an additional four staff.
“We’re at about 50% operational right now,” White said. “Our staffing levels are at such that we may not be fully operational to meet our minimum requirements for staffing to patrol the street. What that means is our response time to calls might be jeopardized, and the safety of our officers could be jeopardized as well.”
She said core staff was working overtime hours, but the situation was reaching a “critical state,” so additional help was needed.
“This department has 12-hour shifts and people working overtime is a health and wellness concern for me,” White said.
The agreement with the county will assist with patrol and cover open shifts as they are able. White said the sheriff’s office was also struggling with staffing levels, so their exact contribution for the duration of the agreement was unknown. Per the agreement, the county aid will last through 2024 unless terminated by either party with a 30-day notice.
Councilmember Gillian Rosenquist, who asked that the agreement be discussed at the meeting, called attention to the termination clause, asking if the department believed the county sheriff might opt to terminate the agreement due to its personal staffing problems.
White said it was more likely that the sheriff’s office would communicate to Golden Valley Police that it was unable to fill shifts at that time versus canceling the agreement entirely. She added that deputies from the county sheriff’s office would only perform duties that were required of them by law, typically beginning with complaints regarding felonious activity. In those instances, White said deputies may choose to not make an arrest, but will need to document what occurred.
Golden Valley Police Chief Virgil Green reported that the department was trying to be “creative” with scheduling, and was actively considering five candidates for police training.
Still, Green said the department was at a point where the staffing levels were “becoming a concern.”
White said the training process includes four weeks of instruction and 16 weeks in the field.
Green added that the department continued to recruit for more officers.
City Manager Tim Cruikshank added that fire department personnel were also “stepping forward” to cover emergencies in lieu of the staffing shortages.
