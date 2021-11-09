Golden Valley residents and stakeholders are invited to share their thoughts on qualities for Golden Valley’s next police chief by taking a survey at abstrategicgroup.com/survey. The survey is estimated to take approximately 14 minutes.
The survey is completely voluntary and anonymous. Responses will be analyzed by America’s Best Strategic Security Group, the executive search consultant leading the city’s police chief recruitment process.
The survey closes 4:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12.
The consulting firm is led by Jesus “Eddie” Campa, a former police chief; Juan Carlos Wittke, a retired El Paso police lieutenant; and John Campa, a deputy sheriff.
The firm is expected to make a recommendation in April.
Jason Sturgis resigned as chief of the Golden Valley department in August after serving for 17 years. Currently, the Golden Valley Police Department is headed by interim chief Scott Nadeau. Nadeau is recently retired following a 33-year career at departments in Brooklyn Center, Columbia Heights and Maplewood.
