Parents and their little ones watch and dance along to The Teddy Bear Band, the first musical act of the day at the 2019 Golden Valley Arts & Music Festival Sept. 14.

 (SUN FILE PHOTO BY ALAINA ROOKER)

The Golden Valley Arts and Music Festival will not occur in 2022.

The festival last occurred under the Golden Valley water tower in 2019, and had been ongoing for nearly two decades. It was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, and again in 2021 as it attempted to rebuild its volunteer team.

