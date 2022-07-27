The Golden Valley Arts and Music Festival will not occur in 2022.
The festival last occurred under the Golden Valley water tower in 2019, and had been ongoing for nearly two decades. It was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, and again in 2021 as it attempted to rebuild its volunteer team.
In an interview earlier this year, Golden Valley Arts member John Kluchka said the volunteers that made up the festival committee had largely decided to disband in summer 2020, and remaining members have been building a new membership pool to create a new, sustainable event. Kluchka himself was planning his exit as a volunteer after 20 years.
Currently, the festival website asks visitors to consider helping organize the 2023 event.
“We made the tough decision to cancel in 2022 because we couldn’t get enough volunteer support. Contact us if you are interested in planning the 2023 event! We’ll help you get it started,” it reads.
Kluchka said the remaining team members were open to the ideas that new volunteers would bring to the program.
For now, the festival is expected to remain a day-long event in September with a focus on live music, food and beverage, art making and family-friendly activities.
A survey is also available for the public to take to help shape the future of the festival.
“When friends and neighbors join up to plan a party, games or celebrations, it’s amazing what we can accomplish together,” the website reads. “That’s also true of GVCF’s Golden Valley Arts & Music Festival. It’s one of the many popular events in our city that are organized, fundraised and run by you and friends and neighbors. It’s the power of WE in action!”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.