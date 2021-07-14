The Golden Valley Community Foundation recently announced that the Arts and Music Festival, an annual September celebration of the arts under the Golden Valley water tower, will be moved to 2022. Organizers also expressed a need to shore up new members of the committee that plans the festival moving forward.
“We’ve made the difficult decision to move the festival to 2022 and are building a new GVA Festivals Team to create the best event yet,” according to the Arts and Music Festival website. “Volunteer today to get in on the ground floor to create GVA Festivals in 2022.”
It continued: “To all of our artists, musicians, parade entrants, vendors and thousands of friends and neighbors who enjoy the festival each year, we thank you for your continued support and... We’ll see you in ‘22!”
The Golden Valley Arts and Music Festival has occurred in Golden Valley for nearly two decades. It was postponed last year due to COVID-19.
For more information, visit gvcfoundation.org/golden-valley-arts-festival.
