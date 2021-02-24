Mia Posada likes the saying that the first gift that a parent gives a child is their name. The Golden Valley illustrator has been meditating on the simple, loving gesture of naming a child in her latest venture, Wake Up Spring. The small business features a collection of personalized pieces made by Posada that celebrate children with whimsical depictions of their names.
“I had been selling art prints, and decided that it would be fun to personalize them, and make a new piece for a new baby,” said Posada.
Posada is a children’s book illustrator. Her process is a blend of watercolor and collage: she will paint color on a large area, often an entire page of paper, cut out designs, and then piece and adhere the cuttings onto a new sheet of paper. The result is a colorful, smooth image, with stark, clean lines that would be impossible to accomplish with watercolor alone.
“With watercolor, I love the transparency of it – how you can layer it, blend colors,” Posada said. “With collage, I love the process of being able to cut out shapes, move them around and create a composition out of those shapes.”
The process of creating a book can be exhaustive, often a year long. Posada, who has illustrated nine books including six she wrote, said she loves what she does, but she began to “crave some quick, on-the-side pieces.”
The mother of three began to put brush to paper, and by the launch of Wake Up Spring in May 2020, she had 12 pieces. Prints can be purchased on heavyweight paper or ready-to-hang canvas, with prices beginning at $28.
A borrowed name
Like anyone, Posada’s parents named their daughter with intention.
“I was born on July 20th, 1969, the day that the astronauts landed on the moon,” said Posada. Her parents were so captured by the significance of the day, they chose a name the began with an M for Moon: Mia.
Posada, too, arrived at the name Wake Up Spring with intention.
She borrows the name from a book her mother, Sharon Lerner, wrote and illustrated called “Who will wake up spring?”
It’s been a long time since Posada saw her mother, who died when she was 12. Posada wonders what her mother would think of her today, a book illustrator just like Lerner, with incredibly similar styles.
“It’s kind of funny, but I found myself drawn to the same techniques that she was using, but much later,” said Posada. “I came to it without realizing ... She used more pen and ink, but also cut paper and watercolor.”
The two even have interests in the same subject matter. A look back at Lerner and Posada’s work reveals a lot of scenes in nature.
Publishing in the family
The similarities can be unnerving for Posada, who admitted to being a little resistant to working in illustration and publishing because the profession is tied so closely to the Lerner family. Her father and mother, Harry and Sharon, founded Lerner Publishing Group in 1959 in Minneapolis. Today, her father has largely stepped down from the role, and her brother Adam manages the business, which has become one of North America’s largest independent book publishers for children and young adults.
Posada remembers growing up in a home full of books, a tradition she continued with her children. She said Lerner was a great mother and role model. She was also busy, while the couple was raising two children, they were also both heavily devoted to their business. While Harry is accredited as the company’s CEO, Sharon was very involved in business dealings and served as the founder and art director for imprint Carolrhoda Books.
“Who will wake up spring?” remains Posada’s favorite of her mother’s books. The gesture of borrowing the name felt in line with the work she was making: simple, warm, and bright. She hopes the spirit of that gesture will be felt in each print.
Visit wakeupspringstudio.com for more information.
