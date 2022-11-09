The Golden Valley City Council unanimously moved forward to allow small living quarters to be built on the property of existing single-family homes during its meeting Nov. 1. The structures, called accessory dwelling units, must be one-third of the primary home’s livable space or less, along with a host of other requirements.

City Planner Myles Campbell said the department wanted to begin allowing the housing types “on the conservative side” with a more expansive list of regulations. In the future, the regulations could be revisited and simplified.

