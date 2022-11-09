The Golden Valley City Council unanimously moved forward to allow small living quarters to be built on the property of existing single-family homes during its meeting Nov. 1. The structures, called accessory dwelling units, must be one-third of the primary home’s livable space or less, along with a host of other requirements.
City Planner Myles Campbell said the department wanted to begin allowing the housing types “on the conservative side” with a more expansive list of regulations. In the future, the regulations could be revisited and simplified.
At the same time, Campbell said other cities that allowed accessory dwelling units were more stringent.
“We’re certainly not some of the cases that in my mind sort of are effectively prohibiting ADU use even though they allow them,” Campbell said.
Concept to benefit seniors?
The council was interested in the concept’s potential benefit to seniors. Mayor Shep Harris said the concept was an opportunity to allow seniors who may not be able to maintain an entire property themselves to “age in place.” The term is typically used to describe an aging person’s ability to continue to live within their own home, rather than move into a senior housing complex.
“I grew up next to a multi-generational house,” Harris said. “I think it’s great. I think there are many multi-generational Golden Valley families.”
Councilmember Denise La Mere Anderson echoed Harris.
“I live in a neighborhood with a lot of senior citizens ... and their biggest fear is having to move into a senior living facility,” Le Mere Anderson said.
Residents also came forward to speak about the benefit the policy would have on seniors.
One resident called the concept a “better use of our larger properties in Golden Valley.”
“There are so many situations where elderly homeowners could not manage their household anymore. It’s difficult to provide them the support to do that. The ADU is one solution for them,” they said.
Another said despite the up-front cost, building an accessory dwelling unit for a family member was a cheaper option than moving to a senior living facility, and would hold its value over time.
“I think that it’s a smart investment,” they said.
Owner-occupancy requirement
ADUs were also discussed as a transitional living arrangement for adult children, a quasi-independent space to house family members with disabilities, or as a rental property to provide additional income to the homeowner.
As passed, the policy requires that to build an accessory dwelling unit, the homeowner must live on the property. Campbell said this was required so homeowners could quickly respond to nuisance issues associated with the dwelling.
The city’s equity staff members were opposed to the owner-occupancy requirement. According to agenda documents, the staff members believed the requirement “could perpetuate harmful narratives” that renters were more likely to be a nuisance to neighbors.
Campbell said the owner-occupancy requirement also attempts to address the issue of turning a property into one solely used for short-term housing. For example, the primary home and the accessory dwelling are being rented for the weekend through an online vacation rental service like Airbnb or Vrbo.
Some comments from residents received during the planning process were in opposition to properties being used exclusively for short-term rentals. Campbell said the issue involved more dwelling types than accessory dwelling units, but could be studied in the future. He added that the Golden Valley Planning Commission had endorsed the study of the topic in the future.
The council discussed short-term rentals being a topic for study in 2023. City Manager Tim Cruikshank encouraged councilmembers to suggest the topic at its annual goal-setting meeting.
Councilmember Gillian Rosenquist said she supported the owner occupancy requirement for now, as it could be reconsidered later if ADUs became “successful” or “more widely accepted.” She endorsed study of short-term rentals.
Councilmember Kimberly Sanberg said she agreed with Rosenquist and would like to see more study on short-term rentals.
Mayor Harris said he shared concerns about short-term rentals.
Councilmember Maurice Harris agreed with his fellow councilmembers and said he welcomed more housing options for residents. He called the requirements from planning staff a “solid package of regulations” that would prevent unsightly structures on properties.
