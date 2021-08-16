The Golden Valley Affordable Housing Coalition has a lot to show for the work it has done in the past four years. The research group, which was founded in 2017 at the request of the Suburban Hennepin Housing Coalition, has been a driver in several changes to the city code as it relates to housing policy, and more.
These changes have affected apartment developers and landlords, but also renters, who occupy a quarter of the city’s housing stock.
For example, renters in the city have greater protections when properties change hands or leases are unexpectedly terminated. Previously, the sale of a renter-occupied home carried the potential for a renter to be subject to abrupt termination of their lease. Now, advance notice is required, sometimes requiring the new owner to pay relocation fees.
There’s a number of other policies: new housing developments are now required to factor in the construction of affordable units; sections of the crime-free housing code have been rescinded, and landlords receive property tax breaks if the agree to keep a certain number of units affordable.
Coalition chair Ruth Paradise said without the coalition’s presence, the Golden Valley City Council would not have passed these policies.
“They say it themselves,” she said. “That before our group started, they didn’t pay much attention to affordable housing at all, and that it was only after we started that they really started paying attention.”
Member make-up
Currently, the coalition has a handful of active members, and a hundred or so on hand for greater advocacy needs like door-knocking. They’ve done research and provided input on other housing matters, like a study on whether to allow construction on narrow lots and a scrupulous review of the city’s latest comprehensive plan.
More recently, members advocated the city to use a portion of its $1.6 million CARES funds allocation to those seeking rental assistance (it did; funds were distributed by PRISM).
The coalition is hyper-observant of action occurring at the local government level, sitting in on meetings and keeping tabs on action within neighboring cities. In the fall, they submit a list of priorities to the city.
“We’re all coming from different points of view, so one person can’t say what we’re going to do, we come to a consensus,” said Paradise. It’s been a joy to lend her skills to the cause, she said, and has remained the group’s leader since its foundation.
“I love research, I love looking up information and having it lead me to different places,” she said.
Paradise is retired from a career in the nonprofit sector, and while she hadn’t specifically worked in housing, said it is as important a need as food and proper health care.
Housing instability makes it difficult to retain consistent work, she said, especially without reliable transportation. As a result, a renter may find it difficult to pay for basic needs.
“Housing touches on so many things,” Paradise said.
Changing advocacy groups
As the coalition has matured, its guiding forces have waned and shifted hands. The Suburban Hennepin Housing Coalition lost its paid staffer from the county, and the organization was taken over by Jewish Community Action. The Golden Valley group still has peer coalitions in cities like St. Louis Park, and straggled membership in cities like New Hope, Crystal and Robbinsdale.
Today, it is Paradise’s group that calls inter-coalition meetings and sets the agenda.
Of mutual interest right now is policy to eradicate a landlord’s right to reject housing applications based on the renter’s planned use of Housing Choice vouchers (previously called Section 8). Efforts at the state level have succeeded in the House only to falter in the senate, but an ordinance passed in Minneapolis was recently upheld by the Minnesota Supreme Court.
The coalitions are sharing data on what a suburban iteration of the Minneapolis ordinance might look like. Paradise said because the suburbs are smaller than Minneapolis, special attention must be taken to ensure the policy can be enforced.
Members are also the boots-on-the-ground response to residents facing eviction. The coalition receives contact information from renters that reach out to a tipline run by HOME Line, a tenant advocacy nonprofit. They share resources and other advice, compiled by the two agencies, to help renters move forward.
Even with the successes of the past few years, the coalition thinks cities are primed for continued change.
“The City of Golden Valley right now is very focused on increasing diversity, equity and inclusion, they have a policy, they have a new commission on it ... And so, in order to achieve that, you have to have more affordable housing,” Paradise said.
