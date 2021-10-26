Longtime Robbinsdale City Manager Marcia Glick has announced her plans to retire by the end of May, 2022. The Robbinsdale City Council has begun the process of finding ways to fill the position, which oversees the work of all city staff.
Councilmember George Selman told his fellow councilmembers at the Oct. 19 meeting that the search for the next manager would be “one of the most important decisions we're [the council] going to make for a long time.”
“We’ve been blessed with an amazing city manager for decades here, and this person will have some very big shoes to fill,” he said.
A potential consultant to aid in the city manager hiring search will be interviewed by the council in a future special work session.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.