Longtime Robbinsdale City Manager Marcia Glick has announced her plans to retire by the end of May, 2022. The Robbinsdale City Council has begun the process of finding ways to fill the position, which oversees the work of all city staff.

Councilmember George Selman told his fellow councilmembers at the Oct. 19 meeting that the search for the next manager would be “one of the most important decisions we're [the council] going to make for a long time.”

“We’ve been blessed with an amazing city manager for decades here, and this person will have some very big shoes to fill,” he said.

A potential consultant to aid in the city manager hiring search will be interviewed by the council in a future special work session. 

