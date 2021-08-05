Gillian Rosenquist has announced her campaign for reelection to the Golden Valley City Council. Rosenquist’s first four-year term is set to expire in December. The City Council election is Tuesday, Nov. 2.

In the announcement, Rosenquist called herself a “leader” on local efforts to bring bus rapid transit to Highway 55, improve safety at Theodore Wirth Park, and move forward with the Blue Line Extension. She also touted her work as a city liaison for the city’s Downtown Facilities and Policing task forces, and the city’s environmental and housing initiatives.

For more information, visit gillianrosenquist.com.

