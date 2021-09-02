An exhibit featuring the work of “Minnesota’s most distinguished artists from the past century” is now on view at Gallery 5004. The exhibit, “Minnesota Masters,” celebrates local artists, with works available for purchase.
The exhibit is on view 4-8 p.m. Fridays and noon-4 p.m. Saturdays from Sept. 3 through Sept. 18. The gallery is located at 5004 42nd Avenue North in Robbinsdale.
Information: gallery5004.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.