“Central City,” a 1954 painting by Elof Wedin, will be on view at Gallery 5004 this month.

An exhibit featuring the work of “Minnesota’s most distinguished artists from the past century” is now on view at Gallery 5004. The exhibit, “Minnesota Masters,” celebrates local artists, with works available for purchase.

The exhibit is on view 4-8 p.m. Fridays and noon-4 p.m. Saturdays from Sept. 3 through Sept. 18. The gallery is located at 5004 42nd Avenue North in Robbinsdale.

Information: gallery5004.com.

