Robbinsdale’s Gallery 5004 opened “Four Saturdays” to the public Nov. 27. It is the final show of the year for the art gallery,
Work from more than 40 Minnesota artists from the past and present make up the exhibition. All work is for sale, with prices ranging from $25 to $500.
Visiting hours at noon to 4 p.m. Dec. 4, 11 and 18.
It is the ninth time the gallery has hosted a “Four Saturdays” event.
For more information, visit gallery5004.com.
