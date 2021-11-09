Denise La Mere-Anderson and incumbent Gillian Rosenquist won their respective races for two open seats on the Golden Valley City Council during last week’s election. La Mere-Anderson will replace current Councilmember Larry Fonnest in January, and Rosenquist will begin a second term
Unofficial results from the Secretary of State reported Rosenquist with 2,715 votes and La Mere-Anderson with 2,260 votes by 8:30 p.m. election night. Together, the two accounted for 53.7% of the vote.
Because the two were “fairly like-minded on many of the issues,” they ran what Le Mere-Anderson called a “co-campaign.”
“It became very clear that Denise and I were candidates that really ran in support of the positive direction that city is going in,” Rosenquist said.
Rosenquist and La Mere-Anderson awaited election night results with their supporters, friends and families at Schuller’s Tavern in Golden Valley.
La Mere-Anderson, a human resources vice president and a member of the Golden Valley Human Services Commission, said she was “incredibly honored and humbled” to be chosen to represent the community for the next four years. She ran on a “data-driven and human-centered approach” to city government, with plans to host community listening sessions and ultimately improve the ties between the community and the city.
“I want people to know that when I say I’m interested in what they have to say, I really, truly mean it.” La Mere-Anderson said. “It’s going to be my job come January to represent all of our city on the council.”
Incumbent Rosenquist, who will conclude her first term on the Golden Valley City Council in December, has a law background. She has lived in the city for nearly two decades with her husband, a small business owner, and three children. She ran to continue the council’s work of improving the police department and planning the city’s downtown.
On election night, Rosenquist said she was “optimistic, but nervous.”
To be the top-voted candidate among a pool of seven was “felt great,” she said. “It’s an honor and a validation of the great direction that Golden Valley is heading in, and the good work we’re doing as a city.”
Other candidate totals
The other candidates in the race garnered the following: Andy Johnson with 1,859 votes; Joanie Clausen with 1,764 votes; Loretta Arradondo with 232 votes; Orville Christian Satter with 200 votes; and Drew Peterson with 206 votes.
Arradondo withdrew from the race in September, but due to timing her name remained on the ballot.
Johnson is a software manager with two decades in the industry and a 10-year Golden Valley planning commissioner. He ran as a “completely independent public official,” with public safety as a top priority, followed by a commitment to creating more affordable housing, nurturing green spaces, and prioritizing spending on core government functions.
In a statement to the Sun Post, Johnson thanked those who voted for him. He said despite the loss, he believed his campaign “increased awareness of Golden Valley’s vital public safety policy issues.”
He also reaffirmed his position as an independent candidate.
“The city website states ‘All offices are non-partisan (don’t represent political parties).’ Yet some candidates for public office in Golden Valley continue to obtain and advertise their affiliation with political groups and parties. The elephant (donkey actually) in the room was that my non-partisan candidacy competed against DFL ‘endorsed’ candidates,” Johnson wrote.
Johnson concluded that he hoped for a day in which the Golden Valley City Council would truly uphold “the spirit and intent of our city’s non-partisan mandate,” and warned that results could have been different if ranked-choice voting ever came to Golden Valley.
Clausen, a small business owner who previously served two terms on the Golden Valley City Council, said she wasn’t happy with the results, but said she gave the campaign her best and had “no regrets.”
“Talking to so many residents was a highlight, and I ran a positive campaign that I’m proud of,” Clausen said in a statement. “My hope for Golden Valley is a better balance for everyone in the future.”
Clausen ran to address concerns over the City Council’s support for the police department, to encourage fiscal responsibility, and to help strike a political balance on the council.
She thanked her supporters “from the bottom of my heart,” and offered her congratulations to the new councilmembers with a caveat.
“Remember Golden Valley is only as good as the foundation we are built on,” Clausen wrote. “We need our police, firefighters and staff, and they need us.”
The next four years
Rosenquist said her campaign reminded her that those that live in Golden Valley tend to have a “deep love” for the city.
She saw in many constituents a passion for addressing climate change, and an appreciation for local parks and other natural areas.
“Engaging with those folks, particularly young people, was a particular highlight,” she said of her campaign. She said she met a lot of young families that had moved to the city within the last few years.
La Mere-Anderson saw a lot of concern for what Golden Valley was doing with its police department.
“Every single candidate, even the ones that didn’t campaign aggressively, talked about public safety as part of their platform,” La Mere-Anderson said.
She said the topic in this election season was polarizing in a way that was “disappointing to see.” Ultimately, she said, she wanted to live in a safe city in a way that was “inclusive and respectful of everyone,” and that changes the Golden Valley City Council made to the department did not necessarily mean they didn’t support it.
Moving forward, La Mere-Anderson wanted more to be done to improve communication between the city and residents.
“There’s a lot that goes on in the city that the average resident isn’t particularly aware of,” La Mere-Anderson said. “So many people get sound bites from what they read on Nextdoor or in a Facebook group.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.