The city of Robbinsdale is partnering with Every Meal to ensure the community nutrition support. Robbinsdale City Hall, located at 4100 Lakeview Ave. N., will have free winter meal bags available to the public. Each meal bag will consist of four to five pounds of nutritious, nonperishable food with a variety of fruits, vegetables, grains and entrees.

Bags are free and available to the public. There are no qualifications and no contact information is collected. The meal cart will be accessible from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday (excluding major holidays).

Every Meal, formerly the Sheridan Story, is a Roseville-based nonprofit with a mission to fight child hunger through community and school partnerships. For more information, visit everymeal.org/winter.

The program runs through Monday, Jan. 3.

