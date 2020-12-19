Zero-barrier meals for children and their caregivers are available in two New Hope locations this winter. Shelf-stable meals can be picked up at the front desks of West Metro Fire Station, 4251 Xylon Ave. N., and the New Hope YMCA, 7601 42nd Ave. N., through January, while supplies last. The fire station lobby is accessible 24/7 and the YMCA is open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The winter meal program is meant to give children and families easier ways to get the food they need – whether at their local library, faith community, fire station, school or recreation center. No prior registration or paperwork is needed to access the meals.

A complete list of drop-sites is available at everymeal.org/winter.

Every Meal organizes the meals. The nonprofit fights child hunger by filling food gaps that children face during weekends, summers and extended breaks.

“A new wave of school closures and statewide distance learning, economic challenges, and the upcoming holiday break means up to 300,000 kids may go hungry this winter,” the nonprofit wrote in a release.

Donations are also needed to continue to provide the meals. Currently, 50,000 meals are provided every week in Minnesota. A $100 donation will create a meal for 25 children.

Info/contribute: everymeal.org

