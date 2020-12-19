Zero-barrier meals for children and their caregivers are available in two New Hope locations this winter. Shelf-stable meals can be picked up at the front desks of West Metro Fire Station, 4251 Xylon Ave. N., and the New Hope YMCA, 7601 42nd Ave. N., through January, while supplies last. The fire station lobby is accessible 24/7 and the YMCA is open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The winter meal program is meant to give children and families easier ways to get the food they need – whether at their local library, faith community, fire station, school or recreation center. No prior registration or paperwork is needed to access the meals.
A complete list of drop-sites is available at everymeal.org/winter.
Every Meal organizes the meals. The nonprofit fights child hunger by filling food gaps that children face during weekends, summers and extended breaks.
“A new wave of school closures and statewide distance learning, economic challenges, and the upcoming holiday break means up to 300,000 kids may go hungry this winter,” the nonprofit wrote in a release.
Donations are also needed to continue to provide the meals. Currently, 50,000 meals are provided every week in Minnesota. A $100 donation will create a meal for 25 children.
Info/contribute: everymeal.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.