The Minnesota House and Senate have approved a bill to restore the voting rights of convicted felons after they have served court-imposed jail time.

House bill HF 28, authored by Rep. Cedrick Frazier (DFL-New Hope) and 34 others, passed the House Feb. 2 on a 71-59 vote.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments