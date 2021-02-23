A Minnesota House bill to ban the sale of flavored tobacco products advanced from the House Preventative Health Policy Division to the Health Finance and Policy Committee Feb. 17 on a 7-4 vote. The bill, House File 904, was authored by Rep. Cedrick Frazier (DFL-New Hope).
If passed, the bill would prohibit candy, fruit, mint, and menthol flavors in products like cigarettes, e-cigarette liquids, cigars or hookah flavoring. So far, the bill has acquired co-authorship from 17 other representatives, including Mike Freiberg (DFL-Golden Valley), Patty Acomb (DFL-Minnetonka), Kelly Morrison (DFL-Deephaven), Steve Elkins (DFL-Bloomington), Cheryl Youakim (DFL-Hopkins) and Heather Edelson (DFL-Edina).
The panel vote was split among party lines, with opposition showing concern about the efficacy of the measure, and questions on whether the bill would be consistent with other bills being considered by the House, namely the legalization of marijuana.
The bill will next move to the Health Finance and Policy Committee. No companion bill has been introduced in the Senate.
House File 904
Frazier, who represents House District 45A including New Hope, Crystal and eastern Plymouth, said his bill was “a long-overdue step to fight the youth tobacco epidemic, and address tobacco-related health disparities, especially among Black Minnesotans.” He argued that previous measures like smoke-free protections and Tobacco 21 were not enough to curb the issue.
“We continue to play catch up with a building industry spends 100 billion a year marketing their products in our state,” he said.
The bill does not penalize possession or use of flavored products, but does include penalties to retailers, including those with age-restricted entry.
Frazier said the measure would protect youth, as well as Black, American Indian and LGBTQ communities from being targeted by Big Tobacco.
In his introduction of the bill, Frazier was joined by LaTisha Vetaw, who spoke on behalf of Minnesotans for a Smoke Free Generation. After their statements, a public hearing commenced. Speakers were limited to two minutes, and each side of the issue was heard for 20 minutes. Time limits are not a norm in the committee, but Chair Freiberg explained that they were implemented due to significant interest from both sides of the issue.
Support and opposition
Those speaking in opposition argued that the ban would not be effective in its goal of curbing use in specific groups, often marginalized communities, and could instead shift the market into illicit and unregulated conditions. Others argued that flavored e-cigarette products were not solely marketed to children, and were significantly popular among adults looking to kick a tobacco habit. Speakers included former smokers and representation from retailer coalitions like the Minnesota Wholesale Marketers Association and the Midwest Vapor Coalition.
Former smoker Roger Schmidt said in his experience, e-cigarettes were “a far better experience on every health level.” Caller Lindsey Stroud argued that recent research, including the CDC’s 2020 National Youth Tobacco Survey, showed youth e-cigarette use already in decline.
Those speaking in favor of the ban pointed to evidence that the dangers of smoking persist for all users, and that flavored products made it more difficult to quit.
Testimony came from medical professionals, Duluth City Councilmember Joel Sipress and Arjun Maheshwari, a senior at Edina High School. The teen said the federal T-21 bill “is not nearly enough” to stop youth from accessing tobacco products. Written testimony in support of the flavor ban was also received from the American Heart and Lung associations, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota and Children’s Minnesota.
‘Inconsistent’ bills?
Rep. Josh Heintzeman (R-Nisswa) questioned the timing of the bill as HF 600, a bill to legalize marijuana, was also making its way through House committees.
“If we’re really working on the issue of a smoke-free Minnesota, how does this fit?” he asked. “I think it’s incredibly inconsistent.”
Morrison offered her support of the bill.
“They know that kids like flavors,” she said. “The vast majority of kids who vape use flavors.”
Rep. Mary Franson (R-Alexandria) said she wondered at the fiscal impact that the ban would have, and whether co-authors of the marijuana bill would consider banning cannabis “flavors” and candy-styled edibles to make the bills consistent.
