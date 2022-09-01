Children swing at the Franklin Center playground for Calmapalooza in mid-August. The center’s annual sensory-friendly festival welcomed friends, supporters, students and patients to its new campus on 10th and Boone avenues in Golden Valley.
Franklin Academy opened for its first-ever day of school Aug. 29 at its new campus on the northwest corner of Boone and 10th avenues in Golden Valley. The private special education school, formerly known as the Academy of Whole Learning, has found a permanent home in the city after almost 20 years of leasing various spaces around the Twin Cities suburbs.
Days before the first day of school, Advancement Coordinator Kelsey Goth was ready to see the halls bustling with students. Goth first got her start at the center working alongside teachers in the classroom, and many of those students were now at the high school level. She wondered what they would think of the new space, which has been totally transformed from its previous use as a research and manufacturing lab.
The majority of students at Franklin Academy are on the autism spectrum; other students have neurodiversities like ADHD and anxiety that make traditional learning difficult. The accredited school offers small class sizes with an instructor and at least one behavior therapist in each room. Classes are not divided into traditional grade levels; instead, students are grouped by similar academic and social skills.
Executive Director Kim Snow said the center was started by parents seeking an institution built entirely for their children, instead of as a compromise.
“It’s an under-served population, the neurodiverse population,” Snow said. “There are a lot of programs that support it, but it’s still under-served.”
Intentional design
When the school was established in 2003, it hosted 12 students. Now, that number is 91. This year alone, the school is adding new students from 27 families to the roll.
The new campus is able to accommodate this growth and is larger than any of the center’s previous homes. The Franklin Center was previously located near the Minnetonka Community Center. Goth said the academy had been bursting at the seams in that space, housing its therapy services on a gymnasium stage.
Now the academy and the center’s four other program areas are more thoughtfully organized and better separated into “age representative spaces,” Snow said.
The students will also enjoy new amenities like a library, central lunchroom and five acres of fenced outdoor space to play and explore.
Additional steps were taken in the design process to create learning spaces where neurodiverse students can thrive.
“Everyone I think, from staff to parents to kids, are really excited to have a facility that’s built specifically for our type of students,” Admission Coordinator Paul Gloudemans said.
Classrooms are lit using fixtures that beam upwards to produce diffused, ambient light, which Gloudemans said results in a less intense sensory experience. Lockers shut with a gentle click where a traditional metal locker might slam, and colorful pinwheels hanging above the lunchroom double as sound-absorbing panels. Other gadgets like ball chairs, noise-canceling headphones, and fidget toys will aid students with different sensory needs as they focus on whatever task is at hand.
“A lot of these rooms too will go into a separate sensory room,” Gloudemans said. “So if a child is feeling anxiety, overwhelmed, a little dysregulated, what we allow them to do is just advocate and say, ‘Hey, I just need that five-minute break.’ They go into this room, use the coping strategies that we’ve taught them to re-regulate. And then once that timer goes off, then the expectation is to come back to the working group.”
As the first day drew near, the school was getting its finishing touches. Stacked chapter books awaited their final placement on library shelves, and Spyro, one of the academy’s two bearded dragons, was warming up to his new surroundings in the high school common area.
“It’s really exciting after 19 years of being in existence to finally have this space to grow,” Gloudemans said.
New location, new name
A new name for The Academy of Whole Learning had been in the works since the institution began offering a greater breadth of services outside of the school, such as therapy, summer programming, and adult education. The Franklin Center is named after Robert Franklin Crosby, a benefactor and longtime volunteer alongside his wife, Teri. Robert Crosby was diagnosed with autism as an adult, and advocates for greater access to alternative learning programs for students on the spectrum.
Director Snow first became involved with the Franklin Center as a parent of an academy student, then as a member of the Board of Trustees. She took over the director role from longtime director Wyayn Rasmussen, who retired this summer after a decade of rapid growth. Snow plans to hand over the reins to a permanent director in the future.
She’s seen firsthand how the center’s unique approach to learning can change a student’s academic and social trajectory. Her son, Parker, has difficulty in large, public environments. Attending a public middle school was particularly difficult, and Snow saw her son receding into himself.
Since transitioning to the academy, “he’s grown and blossomed,” Snow said.
As a parent, she looked forward to her son’s continued success at the academy this fall. As a director, she said the season would also be an opportunity for the center to reflect on its roots as it grounds itself for the future.
“We’re really trying to stabilize the organization and get focused on our mission, vision and values and really build the culture,” Snow said. “We have an opportunity now that we have our home to really establish that, and then bring that forward into the community.”
