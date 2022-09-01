P201NW_franklincenter2_2.JPG

Children swing at the Franklin Center playground for Calmapalooza in mid-August. The center’s annual sensory-friendly festival welcomed friends, supporters, students and patients to its new campus on 10th and Boone avenues in Golden Valley.

 (SUBMITTED PHOTOS)

Franklin Academy opened for its first-ever day of school Aug. 29 at its new campus on the northwest corner of Boone and 10th avenues in Golden Valley. The private special education school, formerly known as the Academy of Whole Learning, has found a permanent home in the city after almost 20 years of leasing various spaces around the Twin Cities suburbs.

Days before the first day of school, Advancement Coordinator Kelsey Goth was ready to see the halls bustling with students. Goth first got her start at the center working alongside teachers in the classroom, and many of those students were now at the high school level. She wondered what they would think of the new space, which has been totally transformed from its previous use as a research and manufacturing lab.

P201NW_GVfranklincenter3.jpg

The Franklin Center lunchroom has plenty of natural light and ceiling art that mutes sound to create a less-intense sensory experience for its students.
P201NW_GVfranklincenter4.jpg

Spyro, a beloved Franklin Academy class pet, hangs out in his aquarium in the high school common area.
P201NW_franklincenter1.jpg

Robert Franklin and Teri Crosby are the longtime volunteers for which the Franklin Center gets its name.
P201NW_GVfranklincenter5.jpg

Labeled books await placement on library shelves at the Franklin Academy media center. The room will also have 3D printers and makerspaces.

