Officers at the Golden Valley Police Department were recently recognized for their work in a July 2020 response at an unofficial beach at Sweeney Lake. Interim Police Chief Scott Nadeau offered the officers a Unit Citation Award in a presentation witnessed by the Golden Valley City Council at its Dec. 7 regular meeting.
Commended officers included Sergeant Randy Mahlen and Officers Beau Hartneck, Kristin Hoefling, and Mike Seafolk. Officer David Staaf was also mentioned, but was not formally recognized due to his departure later that month.
According to the city, the beach had been home to illegal activity, including nudity, narcotics use, intoxication and assaultive behavior for several years. The department, in coordination with the Minneapolis Park Police, opted to deploy a drone to the beach July 10 to avoid alerting “lookouts” who would warn beachgoers of incoming law enforcement. After observing illegal activity with the drone, officers responded to the beach but were unable to identify many violators. Upon arrival, the 50+ beachgoers on the scene “became hostile and threatening” and officers deemed the scene unsafe and left.
Further investigation led to the identification of a sex offender on probation at the beach, who received “enhanced” charges as a result. A beachgoer was also identified on social media and charged with obstructing the legal process.
“Sergeant Mahlen and Officers Hartneck, Hoefling, Staaf, and Seafolk all acted with incredible professionalism and poise while being verbally attacked simply for upholding the laws and responding to and investigating illegal activity,” said Police Chief Scott Nadeau. “They worked as a group and used appropriate resources to complete a complex and emotionally charged case.”
