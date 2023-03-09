The northwest corner of 42nd and Boone avenues north, formerly home to TreeHouse teen center, advertises its involvement in New Hope's scattered site housing program. The property has been split into two and will become two houses within the next year.
The property that formerly housed the TreeHouse youth center at the intersection of 42nd and Boone avenues in New Hope will soon host a pair of single-family homes.
When the teen center announced its move to Plymouth in the latter half of 2021, the city acquired the property, intending to redevelop it under its scattered site housing program. The facility was demolished last year, the lot was split in two, and the city asked 40 area builders to solicit bids to redevelop the land into houses.
At the Feb. 27 New Hope Economic Development Authority meeting, commissioners agreed to sell the property to lone bidder Great Buy Homes, a custom home builder based in Anoka. The city bought the property for $245,000 and plans to sell it for $161,000, according to summary documents prepared by Jeff Alger and Jeff Sargeant, of the city’s community development department.
In his presentation to the EDA, Alger didn’t appear troubled by the $183,000 net loss.
“As a reminder, the city expects to incur losses on demolition and rebuild scattered site projects, as the cost to acquire and redevelop distressed properties exceeds the value of the new home – or in this case, homes,” Alger said.
He added that in less than a decade, the scattered site housing program has undergone 25 housing projects that have added $5.5 million in taxable market value to the city.
While the former TreeHouse property was not necessarily distressed, it is situated in a high-trafficked area. Alger said it could be why fewer-than-usual builders submitted a proposal for this particular round of the scattered site program. According to documents, the program’s request for proposals often yielded three to five interested buyers.
“These lots will be two of the harder ones that we’ve had throughout the program’s history,” Alger said.
He added builders may have been duly hesitant over the uncertain market and state of interest rates.
Alger said it was why staff still supported a sale despite going into the red.
Commission Jonathon London said, by his estimation, 20,000 cars drove past the property each weekday.
“This is a highly visible property,” London said. He asked how Great Buy Homes would market the property given that challenge.
Shawn Rogers, a Keller Williams Realtor representing Great Buy Homes at the meeting, said marketing plans were not solidified yet. With the high visibility of the lots, he anticipated for sale signs in the yards alone would bring in interested buyers.
The city and Great Buy Homes are expected to close on the properties within 60 days. Per the terms of the sale, the builder will be required to complete construction within one year. The city reported that Great Buy Homes plans to sell the houses for a minimum of $475,000, but could close at a higher sale price than expected. Alger said the second most successful scattered site house in New Hope was built by Great Buy Homes, and current plans for these two new houses copied that home's floor plans.
The new houses will feature vaulted ceilings and a “large amount of cultured stone,” Alger said. Driveway access will connect to Boone Avenue.
“These will probably be the nicest looking homes Great Buy has built in New Hope to date,” Alger said.
The property was previously tax exempt due to its affiliation with TreeHouse. The teen center has since moved to a larger location at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church at 5005 Northwest Boulevard in Plymouth.
The organization’s mission is to offer "hope, guidance, and unconditional love for at-risk teens.”
The lot in New Hope was TreeHouse’s original location. Since its creation by a Robbinsdale Area Schools teacher, Fred Peterson, the nonprofit has grown to host at least one location for each of TreeHouse's 40 years of service. Eleven locations are in the Twin Cities area alone.
