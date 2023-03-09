P209NW_NHredevelop.jpg

The northwest corner of 42nd and Boone avenues north, formerly home to TreeHouse teen center, advertises its involvement in New Hope's scattered site housing program. The property has been split into two and will become two houses within the next year.

 (SUN PHOTO BY ALAINA ROOKER)

The property that formerly housed the TreeHouse youth center at the intersection of 42nd and Boone avenues in New Hope will soon host a pair of single-family homes.

When the teen center announced its move to Plymouth in the latter half of 2021, the city acquired the property, intending to redevelop it under its scattered site housing program. The facility was demolished last year, the lot was split in two, and the city asked 40 area builders to solicit bids to redevelop the land into houses.

