Fair Anita is all over the Twin Cities. The jewelry startup handles online orders in Golden Valley, is headquartered in Minneapolis, founder Joy McBrien lives in St. Paul and its products can be found at stores around the metro area. In many ways, Minnesota is a home for the company. In others, not so much: eight thousand of the company’s workers are scattered across the globe, living in places like Peru, India and Ethiopia. Stateside, Fair Anita is managed by a team of four people.
Founded in 2015, the company makes simple and affordable jewelry and accessories. However, what goes on behind the scenes is anything but simple.
“We’re never trying to be the trendiest jewelry company ever, we want to be trendsetters in creating ethical supply chains,” McBrien said.
Local and international
Crafting and entrepreneurship have always gone hand-in-hand for McBrien: when she was 15, she sold handmade beaded necklaces and earrings through her business Joylery.
“I thought I was pretty clever with the name,” she said, with a laugh. “Our artisan partners are certainly more talented than I was, though it helps to have that background when we are designing pieces together.”
Every year, McBrien makes a trip to a rotating number of countries where her artisans live, and in a short period of time, she and the jewelry-makers will crank out plans for three seasons of product (18 months). McBrien said the trips are equal parts “exhausting and rejuvenating.”
“You get to be face-to-face with the reason why we do this,” she said.
The “reason” is the point of everything Fair Anita does and how it sets itself apart. Fair Anita pays its thousands of artisans from nine countries at a rate two to three times their country’s minimum wage. Product prices are built to first pay the wage of the artisan, often 30% to 60%, then the shipping, materials and wages of the company’s Minnesota team. Artisans are paid upfront for their work, another anomaly in the industry; McBrien said it is not uncommon for companies to withhold pay from workers weeks, even months after a product is received.
“It’s akin to slavery,” she said.
Fair Anita doesn’t want to be the only company “doing it right;” in fact, the goal of McBrien’s social enterprise is to goad peers in the fashion industry, especially the mightier ones, into taking steps in a more positive direction.
“Most products are created with this race to the bottom idea: how can we get it made the cheapest and the fastest. Because of that, workers don’t get paid and are treated like disposable machines,” she said. “Our challenge is: how can we build better supply chains, and prove that the customer wants to buy a product that empowers people rather than exploits them? And how do we get that replicated to larger supply chains?”
‘Mutual benefit,’ but no charity
The namesake of the company is a social worker McBrien lived with for a time in Peru. The two met while helping build a shelter for battered women in the country, which carries one of the highest rates of domestic violence in the world. At the time, McBrien, too, was trying to heal from sexual assault. She realized the effect financial instability had on women in the country, often keeping them from leaving abusive relationships. It was that thinking that led to Fair Anita’s ethical practices.
Still, Fair Anita is not a charity, an idea McBrien wants to impress on her customers.
“It’s more a partnership than anything,” she said. “There is a mutual benefit. Our practices are just how it should be done.”
This month, Fair Anita received the Social Enterprise Award by WomenVenture, a Minneapolis nonprofit that helps women build profitable and sustainable businesses.
“I received the award via Zoom. Honestly, it means a lot coming from Women Venture,” McBrien said. “They know our business well, and they genuinely care about what we do. It has been a hard year for everyone, so we are celebrating this for sure.”
It’s a timely reaffirmation as the company begins its busiest season in an uncertain economic environment. McBrien said they typically make 40% of their revenue in the last two months of the year.
Her team is hoping for increased returns on social media advertising, as more people log back on after weeks of ducking election coverage. Several collections will also be for sale at the Fair Trade Holiday Market, which is open Wednesday to Sunday through Dec.27 at 2516 NE Central Ave., Minneapolis.
“This year is about survival and making sure that the women we are partnered with are well taken care of, and that our team here is, too,” she said.
Learn more about Fair Anita at fairanita.com.
