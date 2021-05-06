Larry Fonnest
Councilmember Larry Fonnest was re-elected to his second, four-year term on the Golden Valley City Council in 2018.

 (SUN PHOTO BY MEGAN THORSTAD)

Golden Valley City Councilmember Larry Fonnest has announced he will not seek reelection in November. Fonnest was first elected to the council in 2013, and will conclude his current term in December.

In a statement, Fonnest said: “It has been an honor to serve Golden Valley these past eight years. I want to thank the voters for their trust and my family, friends and campaign volunteers for their support.

“I also want to thank my council colleagues and the city’s dedicated employees, especially the city manager and executive team, for moving Golden Valley forward. We’ve come a long way. The city is in good hands!”

