Golden Valley City Councilmember Larry Fonnest has announced he will not seek reelection in November. Fonnest was first elected to the council in 2013, and will conclude his current term in December.
In a statement, Fonnest said: “It has been an honor to serve Golden Valley these past eight years. I want to thank the voters for their trust and my family, friends and campaign volunteers for their support.
“I also want to thank my council colleagues and the city’s dedicated employees, especially the city manager and executive team, for moving Golden Valley forward. We’ve come a long way. The city is in good hands!”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.